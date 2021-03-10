SNP whip Patrick Grady stands down amid sexual harassment claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Sanderson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SNP MP Patrick Grady, the party&#39;s Chief Whip faces allegations of sexual harassment - Ken Jack/Getty Images Europe
SNP MP Patrick Grady, the party's Chief Whip faces allegations of sexual harassment - Ken Jack/Getty Images Europe

A senior SNP MP has stepped down as his party’s chief whip at Westminster after he was named as one of two nationalist politicians accused of sexual harassment.

Patrick Grady, who represents Glasgow North, faces claims that he groped two male party staffers at a Christmas party, in London’s Phoenix Artist Club, in December 2016.

A current SNP employee also alleges that he was inappropriately touched on the neck and hair by Mr Grady while at a social event in the Water Poet pub, in Shoreditch, in October 2016.

It has emerged that letters were sent to John Bercow, then speaker of the House of Commons, in December 2017 and in early 2018 raising concerns about the MP’s behaviour, which were then passed on to the SNP.

The first of the letters, obtained by The Herald, claims that Mr Grady was being “protected by the party”.

It states: "A member of staff recently left [the] SNP who was groped sexually by Patrick Grady at last year’s Christmas party. He found this difficult as he is heterosexual and had to work with him.

"There was another male staff member who was groped sexually by Mr Grady the same night of last year.

"Given the position of Patrick Grady as chief whip, staff are scared to come forward because he is protected by the party. However, this happened at Westminster and there are concerns about risk to others if nothing is done."

A second letter, signed by "concerned staff members" stated: "This matter in relation to repeated sexual misconduct is widely known about within Westminster and the SNP group, however, given his position and despite a supposed tough stance against harassment, Patrick Grady is being protected and his behaviour is supported."

The SNP confirmed they have received an informal complaint and will begin an investigation into the claims&#xa0; - UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor/PA
The SNP confirmed they have received an informal complaint and will begin an investigation into the claims - UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor/PA

Mr Grady, who was elected an MP in 2015, is a former national secretary of the SNP, a powerful internal position. He stepped down from the role in 2016 following his election as an MP.

The SNP said an informal complaint had now been received, allowing it to launch an investigation.

However, the party is set to face questions over why it did not act sooner.

The man who alleged the incident in the Water Poet pub, who has now made a formal complaint, has claimed he was called to a meeting with Mr Grady and Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, after it was brought to the attention of the party late in 2017.

The man also alleges a female SNP MP drunkenly asked him for sex in Strangers bar at Westminster in a separate incident. The unnamed parliamentarian denies this.

An SNP spokesman said: "The SNP has today received a formal complaint. That now allows due process to take place and we will not be commenting further while an investigation is underway."

Mr Grady has been approached for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • The Best First Aid Kits For Your Home, Car, or Next Camping Trip

    Keep everything you need to treat minor medical emergencies in one convenient place

  • Bezos plans to spend $10 billion by 2030 on climate change

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos plans to spend the $10 billion he invested in the Bezos Earth Fund by 2030, the fund’s new CEO said Tuesday. Since Bezos announced the fund in February 2020, little has been revealed about how it would be used combat the climate crisis. “The Earth Fund will invest in scientists, NGOs, activists, and the private sector to help drive new technologies, investments, policy change and behavior,” Steer tweeted.

  • Latino civil rights leader will help remove Confederate symbols, names from DOD bases

    Latino civil rights leader Lawrence Romo is the only Hispanic named to the commission overseeing the removal of Confederate symbols from military bases.

  • Finnish startup eyes meatless schnitzel with new lab-made protein

    A Finnish tech startup hopes to produce protein out of thin air and not much more, creating a plant-based product they can put into healthy drinks and yoghurts or even turn into a meatless schnitzel, the company said. Solar Foods has received nearly 25 million euros ($30 million) in government and private funding to commercialise the product called Solein, a yellow flour-type ingredient containing some 65 percent protein manufactured in a miniature bioreactor inside a laboratory. However, the company faces challenges, said Reetta Kivela, a professor of practice for food innovations at the University of Helsinki.

  • Review: Take a ride into the greatest frontier in science

    Walter Isaacson did a masterful job on his biography of Steve Jobs, a hard-to-like character who revolutionized six industries – personal computers, phones, music, animated movies, tablet computing and digital publishing. In “Code Breaker,” Isaacson’s central character is the much more likable biochemistry researcher and Nobel Prize winner, Jennifer Doudna, but the science is a tougher subject for the ordinary person to embrace.

  • Emotional Gov. Charlie Baker remembers one year anniversary of COVID-19 emergency

    Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker spoke on the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 state of emergency, visiting an N-95 manufacturing facility in West Bridgewater.

  • Trump appointee Federico Klein ordered to remain in custody over Capitol riot: ‘Enemy at the heart of American democracy’

    He is the first known political appointee charged in connection to the events of 6 January

  • Alexander Wang expresses 'regret' following sexual assault and misconduct accusations

    The 37-year-old designer acknowledges that he caused his accusers pain — and that he now regrets it.

  • Sixth woman accuses Andrew Cuomo of harassment, claiming he touched her inappropriately

    She said she was inappropriately touched last year

  • Protesters call on Gov. Cuomo to step down

    A protest outside of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Manhattan office blocked traffic and led to several arrests Wednesday. Protesters are calling for his resignation amid mounting sexual misconduct claims and the mishandling of nursing home deaths. (March 10)

  • EU rejects accusations of 'vaccine nationalism'

    European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday rejected charges of "vaccine nationalism" levelled against the EU, saying that while Britain and the United States have outright bans on exports of COVID-19 shots, the EU had not stopped exporting. The EU has found itself under fire at home for a vaccine roll-out much slower than those of former member Britain or the United States, and abroad for so far doing less than China, Russia or India to supply vaccines to poor countries. Britain had a quick retort for the comments by Michel, who represents the 27 European Union member states, saying it has not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

    The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.” Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to. On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.” He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?” The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview. They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.

  • All living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSA

    Former President Donald Trump wants you to remember that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed while he was in office. But for whatever reasons, he did not join every other member of the most exclusive club he belongs to — ex-presidents — for the Ad Council's new COVID-19 vaccination public service announcement. In the minute-long ad, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all talk about what they are looking forward to doing when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control — and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they are able, to bring us all to that end point. "It's up to you," Carter says. The ad shows photos of all four living ex-presidents and their wives getting inoculated. Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did quietly get vaccinated before leaving the White House, Trump's office said March 1, but there are no public photos of the inoculation. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.Senate Republicans call Biden's hugely popular COVID-19 rescue bill a Democratic 'wish list'

  • Pfizer/BioNTech say COVID-19 vaccine likely to prevent asymptomatic infection

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday that real-world data from Israel suggests that their COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning the vaccine could significantly reduce transmission. There was only a limited number of infections in Israel caused by the so-called South African variant - known as B.1.351 - so they were not able to evaluate vaccine effectiveness against this variant. Israel is leading the world in its vaccination roll out, due in part to an agreement to share data with Pfizer and BioNTech.

  • A 35-year-old Capitol riot suspect is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the presidential helicopter squadron

    John Daniel Andries' service on the Marine One squadron covered the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

  • Biden news: Congress passes $1.9 trillion Covid bill as president says US to share surplus vaccines

    Follow updates below

  • Patrick Mahomes' fiancée shares 1st video of couple's baby daughter

    “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life Baby girl, we love you!” Brittany Matthews wrote.

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.

  • Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

    Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash is falling on her sword by denouncing Donald Trump and distancing herself from the conservative network. During an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Dash claimed the right-wing focused outlet casted her as an “angry Black woman.” Dash claimed that anger led to her mistakes.