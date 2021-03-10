SNP whip Patrick Grady stands down amid sexual harassment claims

SNP MP Patrick Grady, the party's Chief Whip faces allegations of sexual harassment - Ken Jack/Getty Images Europe

A senior SNP MP has stepped down as his party’s chief whip at Westminster after he was named as one of two nationalist politicians accused of sexual harassment.

Patrick Grady, who represents Glasgow North, faces claims that he groped two male party staffers at a Christmas party, in London’s Phoenix Artist Club, in December 2016.

A current SNP employee also alleges that he was inappropriately touched on the neck and hair by Mr Grady while at a social event in the Water Poet pub, in Shoreditch, in October 2016.

It has emerged that letters were sent to John Bercow, then speaker of the House of Commons, in December 2017 and in early 2018 raising concerns about the MP’s behaviour, which were then passed on to the SNP.

The first of the letters, obtained by The Herald, claims that Mr Grady was being “protected by the party”.

It states: "A member of staff recently left [the] SNP who was groped sexually by Patrick Grady at last year’s Christmas party. He found this difficult as he is heterosexual and had to work with him.

"There was another male staff member who was groped sexually by Mr Grady the same night of last year.

"Given the position of Patrick Grady as chief whip, staff are scared to come forward because he is protected by the party. However, this happened at Westminster and there are concerns about risk to others if nothing is done."

A second letter, signed by "concerned staff members" stated: "This matter in relation to repeated sexual misconduct is widely known about within Westminster and the SNP group, however, given his position and despite a supposed tough stance against harassment, Patrick Grady is being protected and his behaviour is supported."

The SNP confirmed they have received an informal complaint and will begin an investigation into the claims - UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor/PA

Mr Grady, who was elected an MP in 2015, is a former national secretary of the SNP, a powerful internal position. He stepped down from the role in 2016 following his election as an MP.

The SNP said an informal complaint had now been received, allowing it to launch an investigation.

However, the party is set to face questions over why it did not act sooner.

The man who alleged the incident in the Water Poet pub, who has now made a formal complaint, has claimed he was called to a meeting with Mr Grady and Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, after it was brought to the attention of the party late in 2017.

The man also alleges a female SNP MP drunkenly asked him for sex in Strangers bar at Westminster in a separate incident. The unnamed parliamentarian denies this.

An SNP spokesman said: "The SNP has today received a formal complaint. That now allows due process to take place and we will not be commenting further while an investigation is underway."

Mr Grady has been approached for comment.