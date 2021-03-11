SNP's contentious hate crime laws pass despite free speech fears

Humza Yousaf, the SNP justice secretary - Jane Barlow/PA

The SNP's controversial hate crime laws were passed at Holyrood last night despite lingering concerns they will undermine freedom of expression.

MSPs approved the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill following a lengthy debate, over two days, over dozens of amendments designed to prevent the criminalisation of free speech.

The Bill consolidated a number of laws into one piece of legislation, but added the offence of stirring up hatred.

However, Humza Yousaf, the Justice Secretary, was forced to radically water down the original version following a backlash from artists, the BBC, sheriffs, senior police officers, high court judges and celebrities including John Cleese.

The second part of the legislation has caused controversy because it would criminalise the "stirring up of hatred", which could lead to charges over comments perceived to be offensive even if that was not the intention.

A shameful day for Scotland as the Hate Crime Bill passes - a law that will restrict free speech, and, ludicrously, gives more protections to men who dress in women’s clothes than to women themselves. — Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) March 11, 2021

It has also faced criticism over the lack of provisions for hate crimes against women - while adding in new protections for trans people, defined to include a "person who cross-dresses". The law also offers protections based on age, disability, race, religion, and sexual orientation.

Following months of pressure, the Justice Secretary repeatedly amended the legislation, including changes that would only make stirring up hatred an offence if there was intent to do so.

He wrote to MSPs seeking to reassure them that a working group investigating a stand-alone offence of misogyny would report within a year.

Mr Yousaf also proposed an amendment to protect freedom of expression after concerns were raised that the Bill would impact free speech.

Story continues

However, he rejected a Tory amendment to institute a “dwelling defence”, meaning the stirring up offence could not be committed within someone’s home.

The Justice Secretary said the defence could be used by organised hate groups to meet in someone’s home where they could escape prosecution.

Anyone that sees @JohannLamont as being full of hate for speaking with passion for why it is wrong to not include women in the hate crime bill, needs to question their definition of 'hate'. — mandy rhodes (@holyroodmandy) March 11, 2021

Speaking after last night's vote, he said: "The Bill’s passage has shown Holyrood at its very best – a collaborative, diverse and determined Parliament which we should all be proud of. Robust scrutiny has ensured we have met the right balance between protecting groups targeted by hate crime and respecting people’s rights to free speech."

But Liam Kerr, the Scottish Tories' Shadow Justice Secretary, said: "The SNP's Hate Crime Bill was a shambles from the start. For too long, they were in denial about its glaring flaws even in the face of widespread opposition.

"Under pressure from the Scottish Conservatives, they u-turned on some of the worst parts. We made Humza Yousaf back down - but he didn't go far enough.

"We remain opposed to the SNP's Hate Crime Bill because it is a serious threat to freedom of speech. In particular, it risks what people can say in their own home, at their own dinner table. That is an unacceptable and outrageous overstepping of the mark."

The bill passed by 82 votes to 32 with four abstentions. It was backed by the SNP, Labour, the LibDems and Greens and opposed by the Scottish Tories. Two SNP MSPs- Joan McAlpine and Alex Neil - were among the four to abstain.

Johann Lamont, the former Scottish Labour leader, and her party colleagues Elaine Smith and Jenny Marra, voted against the legislation. They had all expressed concern over a lack of protection for women.