SNP's plan to stage Scottish independence referendum by 2023 described as 'utterly preposterous'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Sanderson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scotland&#39;s First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, launches her manifesto during the Scottish Parliamentary election in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain April 15
Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, launches her manifesto during the Scottish Parliamentary election in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain April 15

The SNP is demanding a new independence referendum despite Nicola Sturgeon admitting that her economic case for separation is “completely out of date”.

The First Minister said the SNP's Growth Commission report, which she commissioned and was published in 2018, could no longer be relied upon because it was written before the Covid pandemic and the final Brexit deal.

However, she has continued to insist that independence is the correct route for Scotland to take and is asking voters for a mandate for a new vote on separation.

The Scottish Tories said Ms Sturgeon’s refusal to set out the “devastating” economic price of independence was “dangerous and dishonest”.

The party said her position showed that "blind faith eclipses basic economics" and described her plan to stage a referendum by 2023 as “utterly preposterous”.

While the SNP insists Scotland would prosper under independence, most analysts believe separation would come with huge economic costs.

It would cost Scotland’s economy up to three times as much in lost trade as Brexit will, according to a recent analysis by the London School of Economics.

Scotland also benefits financially from sharing of resources across the UK, spending £15.1bn more on public services than it raised in taxes in 2019 - a deficit of 8.6 per cent - according to Scottish government's own statistics.

Ms Sturgeon told Channel 4 News: “While the underlying approach of the Growth Commission is one that I fully endorse and sign up to, the figures in it are completely out of date.

“Because in the period since that was published we’ve undergone a global pandemic, the fiscal position of the UK and most countries across the world has been turned upside down.”

The Growth Commission report was written by former SNP MSP, economist and lobbyist Andrew Wilson.

It caused a backlash by many within the SNP by backing tight constraints on public spending and retaining the pound for years after independence. Ms Sturgeon has vigorously denied that it amounted to a blueprint for austerity.

While Ms Sturgeon has seized on Britain leaving the EU against the wishes of most Scottish voters as a justification for a new referendum, Brexit has in some respects made the case for independence more difficult.

Poll of polls: Support for Scottish independence
Poll of polls: Support for Scottish independence

It would be likely to mean a hard border with England, while Scotland would face being outside both the UK and EU immediately after departure. Ms Sturgeon has claimed Scotland would seek to quickly rejoin the EU, although an accession process could take years.

Scottish Tory finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said: "Nicola Sturgeon's failure to provide basic information about the costs of independence are typical of an SNP mindset in which blind faith eclipses basic economics.

"Her plan to stage a referendum in 2023 while we recover from Covid is utterly preposterous, but a lack of any information about the devastating financial consequences for hard-pressed families is dangerous and dishonest.

"She knows she cannot provide an honest economic blueprint because it would destroy support for separation.

"So instead, she has decided to dupe the public in the most irresponsible way."

Recommended Stories

  • Scottish nationalists pledge independence referendum by end of 2023

    The ruling Scottish National Party pledged on Thursday to hold an independence referendum by the end of 2023, a step that could fracture the United Kingdom by ripping apart the 314-year union between England and Scotland. If there was another referendum and the Scots voted out, it would mark the biggest shock to the United Kingdom since Irish independence a century ago - just as London grapples with the impact of both Brexit and the COVID-19 crisis. Scotland voted against independence by 55% to 45% in 2014, but Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP) wants another referendum if it wins the Scottish Parliament election on May 6.

  • Labour accused of refusing to rule out second Scottish independence referendum

    Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar have been accused of refusing to rule out another Scottish independence referendum as a new survey suggests that 60 per cent of Labour supporters back another poll. The YouGov study, which spoke to 1,073 Labour members between March 17 and March 24, revealed that a majority back a second referendum “in principle” in the next few years, while 56 per cent think the party should too. It also found that while a majority of supporters in the rest of the UK believe there should be another vote, just 31 per cent in Scotland feel the same - with 61 per cent against the idea and 8 per cent undecided. However, the weighted sample in Scotland for the poll was just 43 people. Anas Sarwar has repeatedly stated that he does not support independence or a second vote, and insists that the next parliamentary session at Holyrood should focus on the recovery from Covid-19 rather than constitutional arguments. However, on a visit to Edinburgh Airport on Friday, Sir Keir Starmer said Labour would “obviously” have to “assess the situation afterwards” if Holyrood returned a majority of pro-independence MSPs in May, but insisted a referendum should not be a priority.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 April 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • Chinese capital blasted by another dust storm

    The third dust storm in about five weeks shrouded China's capital city in a yellow haze and caused air quality to deteriorate once again. Strong winds whipped sand and dust from the Gobi Desert, located in southern Mongolia and northern China, into Beijing around 4:30 p.m., local time Thursday following a brief thunderstorm. At one point, the city skyline was transformed from a murky yellow to an apocalyptic orange. The waves of blowing dust caused visibility to drop between 1.8 and 3.0 miles (2.8 and 4.8 km) into Thursday evening, local time. Buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) are seen shrouded in sand and dust amid a duststorm in Beijing, China, on April 15, 2021. Picture taken through a window. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang) "I don't feel good," Gary Zi, a 48-year-old Beijing resident working in the finance sector, told The Guardian while pointing out that several dust storms have blasted the city this year. "The (air) quality is much worse than in previous years," he added during the interview. "Breathing becomes difficult. Sand gets into your eyes and your nose." CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The amount of sand in the air is said to be less than the two sandstorms in March according to the Chinese meteorological administration; however, the wind speed with this storm higher, which allowed the sand and dust to travel over a larger area, the Guardian reported. During the height of the dust storm, wind gusts up to 45 mph (72 km/h) were recorded. Winds continued to gust as high as 40 mph (64 km/h) Thursday night. According to Plume Labs, the air quality index (AQI) in Beijing reached as high as 467. When this number reaches 100 or higher, the area is considered to have very high pollution. The main pollutants were P10, which are particles small enough to reach deep into the lungs, and P2.5, particles that are small enough to pass into the bloodstream. Particulate matter is considered the most dangerous pollution to human health and can cause a variety of illnesses, said Plume Labs, a partner company that provides AccuWeather with data on air quality around the world. The cloud of dust continued to spread east across northeastern China and the Korean Peninsula on Friday. This satellite image of eastern Asia from Friday night, local time, shows the dust (yellow) over northeastern China and North Korea. (CIRA RAMMB) A team of experts from China's forestry and meteorological authorities arrived in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region as the third dust storm arrived in Beijing, according to the Global Times. The team will conduct field research on the contributing factors for this year's frequent sandstorms across northern China. The dust storm that occurred in the middle of March was the deadliest of the three so far this year. At least 10 deaths occurred in Mongolia and hundreds of people became disoriented trying to locate cattle that had gone missing. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Copa del Rey final should not affect my Barca future, says Koeman

    Ronald Koeman has said he finds it "strange" that his future as Barcelona coach is being linked to the result of Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao.

  • US puts visa restrictions on Uganda, saying vote was flawed

    The United States says it is imposing visa restrictions on “those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda,“ including during the election in January and the campaign period. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement said the Ugandan government’s actions “represent a continued downward trajectory for the country’s democracy and respect for human rights.“ The election in which longtime President Yoweri Museveni won a sixth term “was neither free nor fair,“ Blinken said.

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave

    Russia on Friday asked 10 U.S. diplomats to leave the country in retaliation for Washington's expulsion of the same number of Russian diplomats over alleged malign activity and suggested the U.S. ambassador return home for consultations. The measures, part of a broader retaliatory package, were approved by President Vladimir Putin, as a response to an array of U.S. government sanctions imposed on Moscow a day earlier, including curbs to its sovereign debt market. Though Moscow responded swiftly and with measures designed to hurt U.S. interests and shrink its diplomatic footprint, it left the door open for dialogue and did not kill off the idea, proposed by President Joe Biden, of a Putin-Biden summit.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • Mitch McConnell refused to allow Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in Capitol, book claims

    ‘Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country,’ Nancy Pelosi reportedly told author

  • Babies dying from Covid in Brazil as ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hits country

    Médecins Sans Frontières says country has been plunged into ‘permanent state of mourning’

  • Black Lives Matter founder breaks down in interview over right-wing attacks on her new home

    Patrisse Khan-Cullors described the scrutiny over her home as a “racist and sexist” attack by “right-wing media”.

  • U.S. government formally blames Russian spies for SolarWinds breach

    The White House on Thursday accused the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR, of orchestrating the recent massive breach that affected private sector networks and U.S. government agencies through the IT monitoring software made by SolarWinds.

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • Alexei Navalny says prison authorities threatened to force-feed him because his health has declined so much

    Putin's chief critic said in March that he was going on hunger strike after he was denied medical help in prison.

  • Man charged with arson attack on Black church caught with help from Tesla security camera

    Prosecutors say Dushko Vulchev behind string of fires and tyre slashings in Massachusetts town

  • Cuba kicks off Communist Party Congress slated to mark end of the Castro era

    Communist Party leaders in Cuba kicked off a four-day event Friday in which Raúl Castro is expected to retire from politics as the regime his brother spearheaded over six decades ago faces a crushing economic crisis and mounting social tensions.