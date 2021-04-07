Snub in EU-Turkey meeting highlights gender equality issue

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a joint news conference with EU Council President Charles Michel after talks with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Top European Union officials met with Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday, weeks after EU leaders agreed to boost trade and improve cooperation on migration following conciliatory steps from Turkey. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and EU Council President Charles Michel arrive for a joint news conference after talks with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Top European Union officials met with Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday, weeks after EU leaders agreed to boost trade and improve cooperation on migration following conciliatory steps from Turkey. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
1 / 2

Turkey EU

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a joint news conference with EU Council President Charles Michel after talks with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Top European Union officials met with Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday, weeks after EU leaders agreed to boost trade and improve cooperation on migration following conciliatory steps from Turkey. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAMUEL PETREQUIN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Gender equality issues took center stage Wednesday in Brussels a day after Ursula von der Leyen, one the EU's most powerful executives, was treated like a second-rank official during a visit to Ankara.

Von der Leyen — the European Commission president — and European Council chief Charles Michel visited Turkey on Tuesday for talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan focusing on the EU-Turkey relations. After they were led in a big room for discussions with Erdogan, TV images showed that only two chairs had been laid out in front of the EU and the Turkish flags for the three leaders.

Michel and Erdogan took the chairs as von der Leyen stood looking at both men, expressing her astonishment with a “ehm" and a gesture of disappointment. Von der Leyen eventually sat on a large beige sofa, away from her male counterparts.

According to a EU source, the meeting between the three leaders lasted more than two hours and a half.

“The important thing is that the president should have been seated exactly in the same manner as the president of the European council and the Turkish president," EU commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer said, adding that Von der Leyen was surprised by the arrangements.

“She decided to proceed nevertheless, prioritizing substance over protocol, but nevertheless let me stress that the president expects that the institution that she represents to be treated with the required protocol, and she has therefore asked her team to take all appropriate contacts in order to ensure that such an incident does not occur in the future," Mamer said.

He added that Von der Leyen's protocol team did not travel to Turkey with her due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There was no immediate comment from the Turkish presidency or the European Council.

The diplomatic incident was abundantly commented on social media. European lawmaker Sophie in ’t Veld posted pictures of previous meetings between Michel’s and Von der Leyen’s predecessors with Erdogan, with the trio of men sitting in chairs next to each other.

“And no, it wasn’t a coincidence, it was deliberate,” in 't Veld wrote on Twitter, questioning why Michel remained “silent.”

“‘Ehm’ is the new term for ‘that’s not how EU-Turkey relationship should be,’ said Sergey Lagodinsky, another member of the European Parliament, using the hashtags #GiveHerASeat and #womensrights.”

Last month, Erdogan pulled Turkey out of a key European convention aimed at combatting violence against women, triggering criticism from EU officials. The move was a blow to Turkey’s women’s rights movement, which says domestic violence and murders of women are on the rise.

Von der Leyen called for Erdogan to reverse his decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention.

“Human rights issues are non-negotiable. We were very clear about that. We urge Turkey to reverse its decision because it is the first international binding instrument to combat violence against women and children,” she said.

Asked whether the commission regarded the incident as specifically gender-related, Mamer said Von der Leyen traveled to Ankara as the president of an EU institution.

“Being a man or a woman does not change anything to the fact that she should have been seated according to the very same protocol arrangements as the two other participants,” Mamer said. “She seized the opportunity to specifically tackle the Istanbul convention and women's rights. I believe that the message sent was clear."

___

Suzan Fraser in Ankara and Raf Casert in Brussels contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • EU commission head taken aback as Erdogan and her colleague snap up the chairs

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was taken aback to find her fellow top EU official taking the only chair available next to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan when the duo visited Ankara, and her spokesman made that clear on Wednesday. Footage from their meeting on Tuesday showed the first female head of the EU executive, the only woman in the talks, gesturing in disbelief and uttering a surprised sigh as Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel took the two centre-stage seats prepared, relegating her to an adjacent sofa. "The president of the Commission was clearly surprised," said the EU executive arm's spokesman, Eric Mamer.

  • EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

    Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the bloc's part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights and the rule of law. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said they also made clear that a “stable and secure environment” for EU members Cyprus and Greece is another prerequisite for closer ties with Turkey.

  • China-EU relations facing challenges, Xi tells Germany's Merkel

    China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday told German Chancellor Angela Merkel Sino-EU relations were facing "various challenges" and he hoped the 27-nation bloc could "independently" make correct judgements, Chinese state media reported. In a phone call with Merkel, who has led Germany, the EU's biggest economy, since 2005, Xi said the EU and China should "respect each other" and "eliminate interference," according to a readout from the official Xinhua news agency, without naming the source of such interference. The EU last month imposed its first significant sanctions against Chinese officials since 1989 over alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region.

  • Turkey sentences dozens to life terms over 2016 failed coup

    A Turkish court sentenced dozens of people, including former soldiers attached to the presidential guard regiment, to life imprisonment on Wednesday over their involvement in the 2016 failed coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. A total of 497 defendants had been on trial since 2017 for attempting to seize the military headquarters in Ankara, occupying the headquarters of the state broadcaster TRT, and of forcing a television broadcaster to read out a statement on behalf of the coup-plotters. The massive trial was one of hundreds of trials against suspected members of a network led by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating the failed attempt.

  • Turkey summons Chinese ambassador over response to Uighur claims

    Turkey called in China's ambassador on Tuesday after his embassy said it had "the right to respond" to Turkish opposition leaders who criticised China's treatment of Uighur Muslims when they issued statements referring to violence three decades ago. The politicians, IYI Party leader Meral Aksener and Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas of the main opposition CHP, had marked what they called the 31st anniversary of a brief uprising by Uighurs against the government in China's far west. "We will not remain silent about their persecution" and martyrdom, Aksener said on Twitter.

  • Human rights lawyer says genocide in Xinjiang is "crystal clear"

    Djaouida Siaci is an international lawyer who focuses on human rights violations, genocide and sexual violence. She spoke to Axios about the international human rights law perspective on the Chinese government's actions in Xinjiang.Why it matters: Siaci believes that a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics wouldn't just be symbolic; it could potentially convince the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into allegations of genocide in Xinjiang.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Siaci was one of the contributors to a recent report presenting a legal case for China's state responsibility for genocide in Xinjiang.What she's saying: "It is crystal clear that there is a massive violation of China’s obligation under the genocide convention in destroying the Uyghur group in whole or in part," Siaci told Axios.Details: The Chinese government's intent to cause the "slow death" of a group of people has been made clear through leaked government documents and government statements, Siaci said.But what's especially damning is the reproductive and sexual violence being committed against Uyghur women. Siaci, who has worked on cases relating to the mass rape of Rohingya women in Myanmar, said systemic sexual violence is a clear sign of a campaign to destroy the ability of women to reproduce, both physically and socially, through the stigma of rape.While rape isn't known to be occurring on a mass scale in Xinjiang, the growing evidence for rapes in camps, combined with coerced marriages of Uyghur women to Han men, forced sterilizations, and the large-scale removal of Uyghur children from their parents — these "have exactly the same effect in the long run" as physical killings, she said.What to watch: A global boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics might spur the ICC to consider a Xinjiang case, said Siaci. "The games are an insult to everyone."But "no one wants to stand up to China," she said. "China has waged a malicious and insidious campaign from the get-go to suppress a campaign and they have been successful. They have the means to crush any attempt to show the world what they are doing."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • European countries may have to mix COVID-19 shots amid AstraZeneca crisis

    Several European countries are considering mixing up COVID-19 vaccines for citizens who received a first dose of AstraZeneca's shot, an unprecedented move that highlights challenges for governments struggling to tame fresh rises in infections. Vaccination programmes have been upset after a small number of reports that recipients of the AstraZeneca inoculation have suffered extremely rare blood clots, leading some countries worldwide to suspend its use out of caution. A senior official for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in an interview published on Tuesday there was a link between the vaccine and rare blood clots in the brain but the possible causes were still unknown.

  • EU official, in Ankara visit, urges Turkey to ease disputes in the Mediterranean

    European Council President Charles Michel called on Turkey to keep working to resolve disputes with Greece and Cyprus over gas rights in the Mediterranean as he visited Ankara on Tuesday to discuss trade and refugees with President Tayyip Erdogan. A row between Turkey and EU members Greece and Cyprus over offshore jurisdiction has strained ties, reaching a peak last summer when Turkish and Greek navy frigates escorted vessels exploring for hydrocarbons in disputed waters. The European Union backs Athens, while Ankara has accused the bloc of bias and of not honouring its pledges under a 2016 migrant deal.

  • US Army says it needs to 'regain dominance' in the Arctic, but it's still figuring out what it needs to do it

    The Army's Arctic skills have "atrophied," the top general in Alaska told Insider in March. Now the service is moving quickly to rebuild them.

  • Missouri man heartbroken over breakup tried to buy chemical weapon on dark web, feds say

    The Missouri man tried to buy a chemical weapon with Bitcoin, authorities say.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic'

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) says the time has come to start "planning for our lives post-pandemic." Newsom announced Tuesday that California is aiming to fully reopen its economy on June 15, the Los Angeles Times reports. The plan is to at that point lift most of the state's COVID-19 restrictions and stop using the current system that divides counties into tiers based on factors like number of new cases, according to The Associated Press. Two criteria will have to be met by June 15 for this to happen, officials said: the state having sufficient vaccine supply for all adults and its COVID-19 hospitalization rates being stable and low. "With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California's economy," Newsom said. "We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here — wearing masks and getting vaccinated — but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter." California's mask mandate is expected to remain in place. But business will be permitted to "return to usual operations" with "common-sense public health policies in place, such as required masking, testing and with vaccinations encouraged," officials said. In a news conference, Newsom hailed this as a "big day" for the state, though he warned that California being able to "open up as business as usual" by June 15 is still "subject to ongoing mask-wearing and ongoing vigilance." California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly also cautioned that "we will take the necessary precautions" should the state see any "concerning rise in our hospitalizations," per the Los Angeles Times. But Ghaly added that "right now, we are hopeful in what we're seeing." More stories from theweek.comMatt Gaetz and the tyranny of the backbencher5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPWhy would Matt Gaetz resign?

  • Deputy constable arrested on drug and money laundering charges

    Authorities say when the deputy and his girlfriend were taken into custody, he was placed in his own handcuffs.

  • FTL cops, mistaking Star Trek memorabilia for weaponry, used excessive force, suit says

    A lawsuit filed by two brothers claims Fort Lauderdale and its police department violated their civil rights and conceals officer misconduct

  • Malaysia ex-PM Najib served with bankruptcy notice over $400 million tax bill

    Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak has been served with a bankruptcy notice for failing to pay more than $400 million in unpaid taxes, a move that the ex-premier described as an attempt to destroy his political career. Najib, who lost a historic election in 2018, is facing dozens of corruption and money laundering charges over the suspected theft of billions of dollars from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state fund he co-founded. He has denied wrongdoing and on Monday launched a court appeal to set aside his conviction and 12-year jail sentence in a 1MDB-related case.

  • The Latest: N Korea says it still has no coronavirus cases

    North Korea continues to claim a perfect record in keeping out the coronavirus in its latest report to the World Health Organization. In an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday, the WHO says North Korea has reported that it tested 23,121 people for the coronavirus as of April 1 and that all results were negative. Outsiders have expressed doubt about whether North Korea has escaped the pandemic entirely, given its poor health infrastructure and a porous border it shares with China, its economic lifeline.

  • GM Launches Long-Awaited Electric Truck. The Work Site Is Getting Crowded.

    Trucks are a big business for GM and the company would never leave the territory to EV startups such as Lordstown Motors, Rivian, or Tesla.

  • Germany's Greens to pick candidate for chancellor April 19

    Germany's environmentalist Greens will decide later this month which of their two co-leaders will make the party's first run for the chancellery in a national election in September, a senior party official said Wednesday. Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck have led the party since early 2018. A pragmatic and harmonious duo, they have presided over a rise in the Greens' poll ratings.

  • Israel's election: Ideological foes weigh pact to oust Netanyahu

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has the first crack at forming Israel's next government, but the job could ultimately fall to a much less well-known figure: Naftali Bennett.Why it matters: Bennett's right-wing Yamina party won just seven seats in the March 23 elections, but an unprecedented set of political circumstances has created an opening for the former defense minister and tech entrepreneur to replace Netanyahu, with the support of the center-left.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state of play: For the fourth consecutive election, Netanyahu's Likud was the largest party, but his right-wing bloc failed to win a majority. He's now trying to cobble together a coalition while on trial for corruption.Netanyahu can’t reach out to the other side, because almost everyone outside the right-wing bloc has refused to join his government due to the corruption charges.But Netanyahu’s center-left opponents, led by opposition leader Yair Lapid, are also short of a majority. That leaves two wildcards: Bennett, a former Netanyahu ally now on the fringes of the right-wing camp, and an unaligned Islamist party called Ra’am.Driving the news: Shortly before Netnayahu was awarded the mandate, Lapid made an audacious proposal: despite having won more than twice as many seats as Bennett, he was willing to serve under him if it meant getting rid of Netanyahu.Lapid proposed a power-sharing deal that would make Bennett prime minister for two years, at which point Lapid would rotate in for an additional two years.Lapid contended that all of the anti-Netanyahu parties should back Bennett to lead a government that would steer clear of controversial issues, make all decisions by consensus, and focus on the post-COVID-19 economic recovery.Bennett didn’t rule out that option, but the negotiations didn’t materialize quickly enough to present any firm understandings to President Reuven Rivlin before he awarded Netanyahu the mandate.Still, Bennett hinted on Tuesday that he would keep negotiating with Lapid behind-the-scenes.Bennett said he would not sacrifice his positions in order to form a left-wing government, but stressed the need to form a government that will “reflect a wide range of views and represent the Israeli consensus."The other side: Netanyahu has 28 days to try and form a coalition. He starts with a right-wing bloc of 52 seats, and needs to reach 61 for a majority.To get there, he'd have to bring his former protégé Bennett back into the tent, and add Ra’am's four seats.But that coalition would require the radical right-wing "Religious Zionism" party, which includes Jewish supremacists, to sit in the same coalition with Ra'am, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood movement.Netanyahu is a master of the art of political survival, but he has a difficult task ahead of him.What's next: If he fails, the most likely alternatives are a Bennett-Lapid government that would eject Netanyahu from power, or a fifth consecutive election in September.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • More colleges requiring COVID-19 vaccination for students

    Northeastern University is the first Boston-area school to require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • IS-linked militants 'chased' from Mozambique town of Palma: president

    Mozambique's president, Filipe Nyusi, on Wednesday said Islamic State-linked insurgents had been forced out of Palma, a key northern town that the rebels hit in a brazen raid last month.