Snubbed as Obama high court pick, Garland in line to be AG

  FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo Attorney General nominee Judge Merrick Garland speaks during an event with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time Merrick Garland was nominated by the White House for a job, Republicans wouldn't even meet with him.

Now, the once-snubbed Supreme Court pick will finally come before the Senate, this time as President Joe Biden's choice for attorney general. Garland, an appeals court judge, is widely expected to sail through his confirmation process, which begins Monday before the Democratic-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee, with bipartisan support.

“Judge Garland’s extensive legal experience makes him well-suited to lead the Department of Justice, and I appreciated his commitment to keep politics out of the Justice Department,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said in a statement. “Unless I hear something new, I expect to support his nomination before the full Senate."

Biden’s choice of Garland reflects the president’s goal of restoring the department’s reputation as an independent body. During his four years as president, Donald Trump had insisted that the attorney general must be loyal to him personally, a position that battered the department’s reputation. Garland's high court nomination by President Barack Obama in 2016 died because the Republican-controlled Senate refused to hold a hearing.

Garland will inherit a Justice Department that endured a tumultuous time under Trump — rife with political drama and controversial decisions — and abundant criticism from Democrats over what they saw as the politicizing of the nation’s top law enforcement agencies.

The department’s priorities and messaging are expected to shift drastically in the Biden administration, with a focus more on civil rights issue, criminal justice overhauls and policing policies in the wake of nationwide protests over the death of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

Garland plans to tell senators the department must ensure laws are “fairly and faithfully enforced” and the rights of all Americans are protected, while reaffirming an adherence to policies to protect its political independence, with the attorney general acting as a lawyer for the American people, not for the president. The Justice Department on late Saturday released a copy of Garland’s opening statement.

Garland will also confront some immediate challenges, including the criminal tax investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter, and calls from some Democrats to investigate Trump, especially after thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to certify Biden’s electoral win. Garland, in his prepared remarks for the Senate committee, calls the insurrection a “heinous attack that sought to distrust a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government.”

A special counsel’s inquiry started by William Barr, while he was attorney general, into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation also remains open. It will be up to Garland to decide what to make public from that report,

Garland was at the center of a political firestorm five years ago as part of a Republican gamble that eventually shaped the future of the Supreme Court. As Obama’s nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who had died unexpectedly in February of 2016, Garland was a moderate choice and generally well liked by senators.

But Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said hours after Scalia’s death that he would not consider any Obama nominee — and that the voters should decide by picking a new president that November. McConnell's entire caucus went along. Many declined even to meet with Garland, even though some privately questioned the gambit.

It was a huge political risk. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was ahead in most polls and could have easily nominated someone more liberal than Garland had she won the White House. But she did not, Trump did and Republicans were elated as they voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch as a justice a year later. The bet later paid off unexpected returns as the Senate remained in Republican hands for the next four years and Trump had the opportunity to nominate two additional conservative justices, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, reshaping the political balance of the court.

Before the high court drama, Garland had been repeatedly praised by some Republicans as exactly the sort of moderate nominee they could support.

The criticism, such as it was, came from liberals, who had hoped Obama would pick someone more progressive, or diverse, than Garland. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, then seeking the 2016 nomination against Clinton, said he wouldn’t have chosen Garland. Liberal activist groups were tepid in their support.

Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., was one of a handful of senators who met with Garland, but didn't budge from his position that a president should not choose a Supreme Court nominee in an election year. Graham reversed course when his party had the chance, ramming through Coney Barrett's nomination in record time during a global pandemic with just weeks to go before the 2020 election, which his party then lost.

Graham said in a tweet that Garland would be a “sound choice” to lead the Justice Department. “He is a man of great character, integrity, and tremendous competency in the law."

Garland is a white man, but two other members of the Justice Department leadership, Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke, are women with significant experience in civil rights. Their selections appeared designed to blunt any concerns about Biden's choice for attorney general and served as a signal that progressive causes would be prioritized in the new administration.

Garland is an experienced judge who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor in the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. But he is set to return to a department that is radically different from the one he left. His experience prosecuting domestic terrorism cases could prove exceptionally handy now.

Garland probably will face pressure from civil rights groups to end the federal death penalty after an unprecedented run of capital punishment during the Trump administration. Thirteen federal executions were carried out in six months, and they became superspreaders during the coronavirus pandemic.

There could be questions, too, about the department's handling of a federal criminal and civil rights investigation examining whether members of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration intentionally manipulated data about nursing home coronavirus deaths.

The new chairman of the Senate committee handling the nomination, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Garland was well deserving of the post.

“And in light of his past treatment of the United States Senate, his day before the microphones is long overdue,” Durbin said.

Associated Press writers Mark Sherman and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

    Denied a Senate hearing as Obama’s supreme court nominee, as attorney general Garland would face decisions on racial justice, politically sensitive prosecutions and voting rights Merrick Garland, 68, a judge on the DC circuit court of appeals since 1997, will face a grilling from left and right in his Senate confirmation hearings Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images Perhaps the most patient man in Washington, Merrick Garland is not likely to be late for his appointment with senators on Monday. He has, after all, been waiting five years for this moment. Garland would now be a supreme court justice if Barack Obama had his way in 2016. But Senate Republicans refused to consider him then and Garland is now Joe Biden’s pick for attorney general. Any sense of poetic justice might soon dissipate at his confirmation hearing before the Senate judiciary committee. Garland, a centrist, is likely to face sharp questions from left and right. Progressives are expected to grill the 68-year-old about his commitment to racial justice, voting rights and domestic terror. Republicans might seek to wrong-foot him on how law enforcement should handle mass protests and on potential prosecutions, from Biden’s son Hunter to former president Donald Trump. My concern is that he does not have a strong civil rights history LaTosha Brown “Hopefully it will make up somewhat for the frustration he must have felt when his nomination for the supreme court was blocked,” said Ed Fallone, an associate law professor at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “On the other hand, President Obama sent him into a thankless task when he nominated him to the court and it may be that Joe Biden is also setting him up for a thankless task, so one has to wonder what Merrick Garland did to deserve this.” Garland will inherit a justice department battered by Trump, who undermined its independence, weakened its civil rights enforcement and repeatedly accused employees of working for the “deep state”. The political moderate will also walk into the crossfire of hyper-partisan Washington. Fallone added: “He’s going to inherit a demoralised justice department in terms of staff. He’s going to have to try to get the career people back on track. It’s also a staff that’s been hit very hard by departures so he’s going to have to ramp up the hiring and bring on good people. “He’s the best attorney general Republicans could hope for in terms of potential nominees because of his reputation for integrity and fairness but he’ll never satisfy them. And he’s never going to satisfy the progressive wing of the Democratic party in particular on issues relating to police misconduct and voting rights. They’re going to want a much more muscular attorney general than I think is in Merrick Garland’s DNA.” The justice department is still grappling with the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd, which led to widespread demonstrations against racial injustice and police treatment of African Americans. Senate hearings are often an exercise in avoiding errors but given the stated priorities of the Biden administration, this is one area where Garland might feel comfortable committing. When he accepted the president’s nomination, he said “ensuring racial equity” and “meeting the evolving threat of violent extremism” would be top priorities. He can point to a record that includes bringing Timothy McVeigh and his co-conspirator Terry Nichols to justice for the 1995 bombing of a federal office building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people. On civil rights, however, questions remain. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, 165 pending bills in 33 states would make it harder to vote. Both Democrats and Republicans might seek clarity on how far Garland is willing to intervene. LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, said: “My concern is that he does not have a strong civil rights history. He has been in many ways a moderate, uneventful judge. Even when Obama nominated him, one of the critiques was that he was making a compromise with what he thought was a ‘clean’ candidate to get through. The Republicans may vote against him, but they will do so out of tribal loyalty rather than out of any real feeling Paul Rosenzweig “And what I need in the midst of Black people and our voting rights being under attack is the strong arm of the federal government to make sure that democracy is not dismantled or that we don’t go back to a voting rights fight that we already won in Selma, Alabama, 55 years ago.” Trump’s second attorney general, William Barr, oversaw a harsh federal response to Black Lives Matter protests and intervened in criminal cases in ways that benefited the president’s allies, including Roger Stone and Michael Flynn. By the end, the wall separating politics from law enforcement lay in ruins. Paul Rosenzweig, a resident senior fellow at the R Street Institute, a non-partisan public policy research organisation, said: “Bill Barr was Thomas Cromwell to Trump’s King Henry VIII, the enabler who tried to do everything for his king and then got axed in the end because there were a few lines that even he was not willing to cross. “I think Bill Barr politicised the department and was as destructive, if not more destructive, of the rule of law and things that are important to American norms of legal behaviour than Trump was, at least in part because he knew what he was doing was wrong and did it anyway. I see the Department of Justice as very damaged and Merrick Garland as the restorative balm.” Donald Trump confers with William Barr in the White House Rose Garden. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA But Garland will face the difficult task of restoring confidence while inheriting politically sensitive investigations into the origins of the FBI Russia investigation, Hunter Biden’s taxes and the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol by Trump supporters. When Joe Biden has faced questions over whether his predecessor should be prosecuted, he has deferred to the justice department. That will put Garland on the spot on Monday. Rosenzweig said: “If Garland has any smarts at all – and he does – he won’t answer that question. ‘Having studied the facts, I’ve been a judge on the DC circuit, I really don’t know anything about what happened except what I read in the papers. We wouldn’t make that decision until after fully reviewing the facts.’” Born and raised in Illinois and educated at Harvard, Garland has been a judge on the powerful US court of appeals for the District of Columbia circuit since 1997. When Obama nominated him to the supreme court, the Republican Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, refused to hold hearings. Garland’s confirmation this time is regarded as a near formality, given that several key Senate Republicans have endorsed him. Rosenzweig added: “He is probably one of the best picks possible at this time. The Republicans may vote against him, but they will do so out of tribal loyalty rather than out of any real feeling. He has a reputation for honesty and probity that is as good as it gets in a divided Washington today. “Nobody who opposed him for the supreme court said it was because he was a bad justice. So I think it is a wonderful capstone to his career and I am gratified that he was willing to give up the remainder of his time on the bench to help America when it needed it.”

