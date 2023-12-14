Snuggly dog with ‘colossal’ teeth needs a home, New York shelter says. Meet Eeyore

A small dog with “colossal” teeth was found stray — and now, he needs a home, a New York animal shelter said.

Eeyore the chihuahua mix has two chompers protruding from his mouth, making for a “toothy grin that can’t be missed,” according to the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter’s online adoption profile.

Photos shared Dec. 12 on Facebook show Eeyore’s unique facial features — and people couldn’t get enough of the cuteness. Within about two days, the post had nearly 1,000 reactions and more than 100 comments.

Eeyore was taken in as a stray, but no one claimed him at the shelter. He’s described as an easy-going 8-year-old pup that loves to snuggle.

“In his middle ages now, this refined and dignified gentleman would prefer a more quiet and relaxed life of leisurely strolls and good treats, with days devoted to some good Netflix binging and belly rubs,” the shelter wrote.

Though Eeyore bears the same name as the melancholy donkey in “Winnie the Pooh,” he’s expected to bring laughter to his next owner. The shelter believes his “ginormous chompers and adorable ears on that teeny head” will generate smiles.

Despite the dog’s larger front teeth, “his other teeth are in good shape and he has no issues with dry and wet food,” officials wrote in a comment on the Facebook post, which appeared on a page that has ties to the nonprofit Friends of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

As of Dec. 12, Eeyore was in need of a new place to live. Anyone interested in adopting him is asked to send a direct message on Facebook at facebook.com/FriendsofCBAS.

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 13.

