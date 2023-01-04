Snyder County deputy sheriff announces candidacy for district judge

Jan. 4—MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Chief Deputy Sheriff Lucas Bingman will seek the district judge position in Middleburg.

The position is currently held by Bo Trawitz, the former chief probation officer in Snyder County, who was appointed to complete the term through 2023 following the election of then-District Judge Lori Hackenberg to the Court of Common Pleas in 2021.

"I believe that my front-line experience in law enforcement and getting to know people from all walks of life have prepared me for taking on the responsibilities of a magisterial district judge," said Bingman. "My years of experience have also given me extensive knowledge of both criminal and civil law."

A lifelong county resident, Bingman has been employed in the sheriff's office for 19 years. He established the department's first K-9 unit following his appointment seven years ago as chief deputy.

He attained Eagle Scout as a 15-year-old Boy Scout and following graduation from West Snyder High School in 1999, attended Shippensburg University where he studied criminal justice.

While attending the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff's Academy at Penn State University, Bingman received the Outstanding Achievement in Law Award by the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

In July he completed the course of instruction as required for non-attorney candidates for magisterial district judges in Pennsylvania.

Bingman is a member of the Beavertown Borough Council; president of the Midd-West Elementary Wrestling program; vice-president of the Troxelville Union Cemetery Association; a Beavertown Youth Baseball board member and a youth soccer coach for AYSO. He is also a member of the National Rifle Association, Pennsylvania Sheriffs' Association, Middlecreek Area Community Center, Moose Internationa; and the North American Police Work Dog Association.

He lives in Beavertown with his wife, Mary Ellen and their three children.

Bingman is the first to formally announce his candidacy for the six-year term. Trawitz has said he will seek to retain the seat through election.