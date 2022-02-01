Snyder County man had hundreds of child porn images, police say

Feb. 1—MIDDLEBURG — A Mount Pleasant Mills man already facing trial on five counts of child pornography has been charged with 160 additional counts of possessing sexually explicit images of children.

David R. Cool, 42, waived a preliminary hearing and the 160 felony charges of child porn have been transferred to Snyder County Court.

He was first arrested last May following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led state police at Selinsgrove to execute a search warrant at Cool's Perry Township home.

A computer owned by Cool contained images of child pornography, said police who initially charged him with five counts of child pornography. An omnibus hearing is scheduled for March 10 in county court.

More charges have since been filed after experts found 160 additional sexually explicit images of minors on two of Cool's email accounts.

Cool admitted to possessing the images, court records said.