Snyder County offers to house Northumberland County inmates

Apr. 5—SELINSGROVE — Snyder County is offering to house inmates from the beleaguered Northumberland County Prison which has been experiencing severe staff shortages.

In the wake of the retirement of Northumberland County Prison Warden Bruce Kovach, followed by the retirement three days later of his replacement, Jim Smink, last week amid reports of a severe shortage of corrections officers, Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said his county is offering to take in inmates to relieve the burden.

"We have room for about 50 out-of-county inmates," Kantz said of the 135-bed facility outside Selinsgrove that houses male and female inmates.

Snyder County Prison Warden Scott Robinson said as of Monday afternoon he hadn't received a response from Northumberland County.

"We want to help them out in any way possible," he said.

The Northumberland County Prison opened in late 2018 and houses about 285 inmates.