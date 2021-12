Dec. 8—MIDDLEBURG — Newly hired Snyder County Prison Warden Scott Robinson will be paid $63,500 a year.

The county prison board set Robinson's salary after he was tapped to replace Shawn Cooper, who is retiring after seven years as warden at the end of this month.

Robinson is a retired FBI agent who has been working at the 134-bed facility outside of Selinsgrove since September 2020.