UPDATE Snyder County shooting leaves man wounded, another charged with attempted murder

May 3—A 41-year-old Middlecreek Township man is charged with attempted homicide after another man was shot in the head Monday night over a dispute about an electric bill.

Justin T. Yerger is accused of shooting Chad Howard during an argument at Yerger's Molly Lane residence in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County, at about 11 p.m. Monday, court records filed by Middleburg police said.

Howard was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and was in fair condition, Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said.

Yerger told Middleburg Police Chief Mark Bailey that he was angry with Howard for not helping to pay for the electric bill, which he said had risen by $60 to more than $200 a month.

He told the Bailey that he turned off the electric breaker and when Howard came home and discovered the utility had been shut off, he confronted Yerger, court records said.

In response, Yerger said, he pulled out an H&R .22 caliber revolver from his sweatshirt and shot at Howard.

Howard was struck in the forehead and fell to the ground, court records said.

Another occupant of the home, Justin Long, tried to get the gun away from Yerger but had the weapon pointed at him, court records said.

Middleburg police officer Chad Thomas said when he arrived at the home, Howard and other unidentified people were outside while Yerger remained inside the house.

Thomas said he called for Yerger to come outside and he complied.

Yerger is being held in lieu of $200,000 cash on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault following an arraignment before on-call District Judge Jeff Rowe.

Assisting Middleburg police were Mifflinburg, Buffalo Valley Regional and state police.

