Snyder County teen shot, police investigating

Jul. 30—MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — A 17-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills resident is fighting for his life at Hershey Medical Center after being shot in the head Wednesday.

Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch referred questions to the state police at Selinsgrove.

State police spokesman Mark Reasner said the shooting is under investigation but would not confirm any details.

Wendy Apple posted on Facebook that the injured teen is her nephew and that he has been placed in a medically-induced coma at Hershey Medical Center.

— MARCIA MOORE