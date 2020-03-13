When coronavirus struck one small Kentucky town, residents didn’t let ‘social distance’ stop them from helping each other

The Cynthiana Democrat has been running for 152 years and typically prints about 5,000 copies for distribution every Thursday morning. Last Sunday it ran 18,000 copies of its first special edition in over two decades. Why? Because the area had just become ground zero for COVID-19 in the state.

On March 7th the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky was reported from the small town of Cynthiana. Despite the confusion, fear, and questions locals nearly immediately jumped into action to help including the town’s weekly newspaper. Becky Barnes, the Editor of the Cynthiana Democrat, knew that information had to get out to the people in the area quickly.

“We are very fortunate that we have a newspaper and a radio station both in our county,” said Barnes. “We are part of the community and we are our community’s newspaper. We are their source of information. And, you know, I like to think that the newspaper is important to those readers who wouldn't get that information otherwise.”

The top portion from the front page to the Cynthiana Democrat's Special Edition. More

In a county with a large population of elderly citizens, not everyone is on the internet or able to access information quickly. Barnes and her small team at the Cynthiana Democrat put together a 4-page broadsheet on everything they could regarding COVID-19 and best practices in a time like this.

“We put this section together and I feel like the community responded. If you did not receive one, we asked ‘where are you?’ and we if we couldn't go hand-deliver them ourselves, we put them in an envelope and mailed them out,” said Barnes

The special edition of this paper that went out on that Sunday contained information from the state and country had put out about the lone case in the area, guidelines from the Harrison County Public Health Department, a statement from the mayor, and other helpful information.

At this point, the entire state of Kentucky has a total of 11 cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which six are from Harrison County where Cynthiana is located. Along with those 6 confirmed cases, there are “probably over 100” others in the county in isolation for fear of possible exposure, said Mayor James Smith. “They’re watching to see if they develop symptoms.”

In a town of 6,300 where gossip can spread just as fast as a worldwide virus, this news really hits close to every home. “So when we tell you, you know, there's six confirmed cases, most of this community knows who those people are,” says Mayor Smith. “And it makes it a whole lot more real.”

From the moment the news broke of the case in Cynthiana last weekend the mayor and locals have been praised for their response to the situation, setting an example for other communities.

Even though all classrooms in the county were closed on the Monday after the news broke of this first case, teachers are still reporting to the schools to help hand out food to students who depend on their school lunches. “You can pick your kid’s meals up at the school. You can pick those up, kind of like a drive-through thing,” laughs Barnes. “Our school personnel are out on the sidewalks handing out bags of their lunch meals to them. The administrators are kind of trying to make it fun, and so some of them are dressed up like pizzas or different things.”