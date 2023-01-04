Soaked California Braces for Another Deluge as Storm Batters State

(Bloomberg) -- Ferocious winds and heavy rain are being driven into California by an offshore bomb cyclone, threatening to trigger more flooding while raising risks of mudslides and potential blackouts across the state.

Rain is falling across Northern California while strong winds are forecast to rake the region by midday Wednesday, said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Sacramento. The Sierra Nevada mountains could see as much as 3 feet (0.9 meters) of snow through Thursday.

“It is a pretty strong system for most of Northern California,” Chandler-Cooley said.

A massive Pacific storm has intensified so rapidly it has become what meteorologists call a bomb cyclone and brings hurricane-strength winds that are driving a deep ribbon of moisture off the ocean into California. A similar band of torrential rains, known as an atmospheric river, swept ashore last week, killing at least one person. A subsequent stream will hit this weekend, followed by another early next week, adding to the trouble.

“These little breaks will be few and far between, there is not going to be much recovery time between these atmospheric rivers,” Andrew Orrison, a forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center, said Wednesday in an interview. “These additional events are going to pile up and exacerbate the situation out there.”

The bomb cyclone will remain offshore and weaken, Orrison said, though it’ll continue to steer moisture and winds ashore.

The storm has prompted evacuations in Santa Cruz county. The high winds and heavy downpours, combined with saturated ground from prior rainfalls, will likely lead to mudslide and debris flows along with more power outages, according to Orrison. More than 65,700 homes and businesses across Northern California are without power as of 11:13 am local time, according to utility tracking site Poweroutage.us.

The latest storm will spread southward across the state, adding to heavy rain across Los Angeles. As much as 4 inches of rain could fall, with up to double that amount in some isolated mountainous areas, according to the weather service.

“Significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below recent burn scars,” the agency said.

While destructive in some areas of the state, the deluge is pulling California out of a years-long drought. The rain is a “welcomed gift” to farmers who have faced billions of dollars in crop damages due to drought and unprecedented cuts to water access, said Ian LeMay, president of the California Fresh Fruit Association.

He’s wary about getting too enthusiastic because after a wet start last winter, California had its driest January February and March in 100 years. Officials on Tuesday said California’s mountain snowpack, which provides 30% of the state’s annual water, was off to a good start.

“We need every drop that Mother Nature will give us,” LeMay said in a Tuesday phone interview.

--With assistance from Kim Chipman and David R. Baker.

