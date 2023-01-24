Soap Lake man arrested in connection with shooting

Jan. 23—EPHRATA — A Soap Lake man is in custody Monday afternoon following a shooting between Ephrata and Soap Lake, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, who was not named, was driving west around 3:30 p.m Monday on SR 28 when Kolton Dana, 30, of Soap Lake passed them in oncoming traffic, driving a Volkswagen Beetle, the statement said. Dana allegedly fired a shot out of the driver's side window and continued west on SR 28. A bullet was recovered inside the victim's vehicle. The victim reportedly did not know Dana.

Ephrata Police were on the lookout for the suspect vehicle when it crossed the path of an Ephrata police sergeant, the statement said. A traffic stop followed in the 10 block of Alder Street Northwest, where Dana was detained and later arrested for second-degree assault. There were no injuries.