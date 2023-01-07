Soap Lake standoff ends without incident

Jan. 6—SOAP LAKE — A felony suspect is in custody after a standoff with police in Soap Lake Friday afternoon.

The suspect, who had a felony warrant, fled on foot from a Soap Lake Police officer and ran into a residence in the 300 block of Road 20 Northwest, said Kyle Foreman, public information officer for the Grant County Sheriff's Office. He stayed in the house for at least two hours, Foreman said, while the SLPD called for assistance from the sheriff's office. Because the residence was close to Soap Lake schools, the schools were put on modified lockdown during the standoff.

"He didn't want to come out for a long time, and then we were able to coax him out of the house," Foreman said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, Foreman said.

Neither the suspect's name nor what his warrant was for was available Friday.

