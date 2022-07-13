Energy suppliers told to review soaring direct debits

Kevin Peachey - Personal finance correspondent, BBC News
·3 min read
Customer look at a utility bill
Customer look at a utility bill

UK energy suppliers have been told to review the way they charge customers by direct debit amid complaints about soaring charges and credit balances.

The regulator Ofgem also urged six suppliers to take "immediate" action to tackle issues with their charging processes.

Some 500,000 households saw direct debit payments double this year, Ofgem said, despite prices rising by 54%.

It wants suppliers to check whether such a large increase was justified.

The six suppliers singled out included Ecotricity, Good Energy, Green Energy UK, Utilita Energy, TruEnergy and UK Energy Incubator Hub (which has now ceased trading).

Ofgem found "moderate to severe" weaknesses in the way they charged customers, ranging from inadequate processes to an overall lack of a structured approach to setting customer direct debits.

The watchdog has now ordered all energy suppliers to review the accounts of customers whose direct debit was doubled or more between February and the end of April.

Where appropriate, Ofgem said it expected suppliers to adjust any miscalculations, including making repayments if needed, and consider whether a goodwill payment is warranted.

"Suppliers must do all they can, especially during the current gas crisis, to support customers and to recognise the significant worry and concern increased direct debits can cause," said Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem's chief executive.

"We know there is some excellent service out there, but we want to make sure that it's consistent and standard across the board. It's clear from today's findings on direct debits that there are areas of the market where customers are simply not getting the service they need and rightly expect in these very difficult times."

British Gas, EDF, Scottish Power and SO Energy were given a clean bill of health. Bulb, E.ON, Octopus Energy, Outfox the Market, Ovo, Shell and Utility Warehouse were found to have some minor issues.

Direct debit demands

Millions of domestic gas and electricity customers cover their bills with an identical direct debit payment every month. This is set by their supplier based on the price, and a customer's previous and predicted energy use.

If someone has paid for more energy than they have actually used, a credit balance builds up.

Consumer groups and the public complained to the regulator about about "bad practices" by some suppliers - including questions over increases in direct debit demands and credit balances being too high.

The regulator has previously accused some firms of using customers' accumulated credit like an "interest-free company credit card".

On 1 April, yearly bills typically increased by £693 for about 18 million households on standard tariffs in England, Wales and Scotland, a rise of 54%. And some 4.5 million prepayment customers saw an average increase of £708 - from £1,309 to £2,017.

Energy price cap graphic
Energy price cap graphic

Last month Ofgem announced proposals which included tightening the rules on the level of direct debits that suppliers can charge to "ensure credit balances do not become excessive".

Ofgem also wants to protect credit balances when suppliers fail so the costs are not picked up by all bill payers.

Rising bills

Households in England, Wales and Scotland have their bills governed by the energy price cap. That limits the amount suppliers can charge per unit of energy, and for the standing charge, and is set every six months. From this winter, it is expected that this will change to a three-month period.

Earlier this week, Mr Brearley said that prices were likely to rise by more than expected this winter.

One industry analyst has predicted a rise of more than £1,200 a year in October. Cornwall Insight said that the typical domestic customer was likely to pay £3,244 a year from October, then £3,363 a year from January.

The typical bill at present is about £2,000 a year, which follows a £700 a year rise in April.

Starting on Thursday, direct payments will be made to low-income households to help with the cost of living and covering energy bills.

Recommended Stories

  • Computer chips face toilet paper hoarding moment as shortage turns to glut

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -A supply chain crisis triggered by the global pandemic deprived makers of PCs and smartphones to cars of computer chips needed to make their products. All that suddenly changed over three weeks from late May to June, as high inflation, China's latest COVID lockdown, and the war in Ukraine dampened consumer spending, especially on PCs and smartphones. By late June, memory chip firm Micron Technology Inc said it would reduce production.

  • China's latest wearable tech is an air-conditioning system tailored for hazmat suits

    A home appliance manufacturer in China has developed a wearable air-conditioning system tailored for hazmat-suited Covid-19 workers as daily testing becomes the new normal for millions across the country. MBO Group, a Guangdong-based maker of appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators, made a splashy product launch last week, with models dressing up as hazmat workers and police to showcase the innovation. The wearable device, weighing around 3 kilograms, comes with a cooling vest and

  • 3 Cryptos Beaten Down in 2022 That Are Ready to Bounce Back

    These cryptocurrencies should begin to separate from the pack and bounce back in 2022's second half and beyond.

  • An Indian startup has lost its plea for “direct access” to the world’s largest selling biscuits

    The FMCG brand is not obliged to directly work with the Indian startup. Especially it doesn't want to.

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.

  • Fox News Pivots to Concern for Gas Stations as Prices Drop

    Fox NewsDays after spinning June’s strong jobs report as “America’s employment crisis,” Fox News is now concerned that the month-long drop in sky-high fuel costs could potentially be a bad thing for “mom-and-pop gas stations.”As gas prices surged during the first half of the year, Fox News relentlessly blamed the White House for the increased pain at the pump, claiming it was due to President Joe Biden deliberately harming the oil industry and his decision to shut down the uncompleted Keystone X

  • 'Fear is setting in': Gas prices could fall further as recession looms

    In many cities, gas prices plunged over the Canada Day long weekend, with Ontario seeing the steepest declines.

  • How 25 airlines became Delta, United, and American: Then & Now

    The airline industry of today wasn't always the consolidated industry consumers have learned to loathe today.

  • Oil Plummets On Recession Fears, U.S. Gas Prices On Longest Weekly Decline Since 2020

    Americans are saving around $140 million a day as gas prices extend their longest losing streak in two years amid a sharp pullback in global crude markets.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Gas Prices Have Fallen in the Past Month Except in Four States

    Generally the trends on gasoline are better for consumers, but in some states, prices remain stubbornly high.

  • Today’s energy crisis will probably become worse than the 1970s oil shock

    Is today’s energy crisis as serious as similar previous ones — particularly the 1970s oil shocks? In the 1970s, only oil was involved, whereas this crisis encompasses natural gas, coal, and even the nuclear-fuel cycle. Today’s energy crisis did not begin with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but rather last year when energy demand surged as the world emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction: Decline to 2020’s $3.50-$6.0 Range Increasingly Likely

    The embattled cryptocurrency is nursing near-75% losses on the year and things could get worse in the medium-term.

  • Here’s where gas prices have dropped the most

    Gas prices across the country have fallen over the past several weeks, with the national average dropping about 34 cents from nearly $5.02 last month. Most states have seen prices drop more than a quarter since the national average peaked on June 14, and some states have witnessed nearly 50 cent declines, though prices have…

  • VW of America teams with Redwood on EV battery recycling

    Volkswagen Group of America is teaming with Nevada startup Redwood Materials to recycle batteries from VW and Audi electric vehicles in the United States, the companies said on Tuesday. VW is the latest carmaker to partner with Redwood, which has forged similar alliances with Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co and Geely Automobile's Volvo Cars.

  • Centennial, Colgate’s Delaware Basin Combination: An ESG Accretive?

    Will bigger be better when it comes to ESG performance? Texas-based ESG Dynamics takes a closer look at Centennial Resource Development and Colgate Energy’s planned “merger of equals.”

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • White House expects ‘elevated’ but ‘out of date’ inflation numbers for June

    The White House is bracing for “highly elevated” inflation numbers when the Labor Department on Wednesday releases its consumer price index, a key gauge of inflation for the month of June. But the administration argued the data will not reflect recent progress that has brought down down gas prices. “We expect the headline number, which…

  • Kremlin hopes Biden will not seek to turn Saudi Arabia against Russia

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it hoped President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia would not be used to try to foster anti-Russian relations, just as the United States seeks to convince Riyadh to boost oil production amid soaring prices. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that Biden will make the case for greater oil production from OPEC nations to bring down gasoline prices when he meets Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia this week.

  • Economist: 'We will see some relief' from inflation pressures

    Inflation is expected to hit a 41-year high on Wednesday, but one economist thinks we'll see some relief as commodity prices trend lower.