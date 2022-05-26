Soaring fertiliser prices force farmers to rethink

Christine Ro - Business of Technology reporter
·6 min read
Rachael Sharp, a third-generation farmer in the US state of South Carolina. With Laney the dog.
Rachael Sharp on her farm with Laney

It's a tough time to be a farmer.

Just ask Rachael Sharp, a third-generation farmer in the US state of South Carolina, who grows a varied mix of soybeans, corn, wheat, cotton, peanuts and oats.

She saw fertiliser prices for her crops soar 320% last year - the sharpest rise that she, or her father, can remember.

Ms Sharp says some of her fellow farmers aren't planting anything due to the excessive costs.

Around the world, prices of fertilisers have been breaking records over the past year, amidst extreme weather, transport disruptions, and now the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, which is contending with Western sanctions, produces large quantities of key chemicals used in the production of fertilisers. It also supplies much of the natural gas used to produce ammonia - a major component of nitrogen fertilisers.

The conflict is making other countries aware of their dependency on Russia for fertiliser. The US government has responded by investing in innovative, domestically made fertilisers, but it will take time for those investments to pay off.

Soaring prices are causing farmers to adjust their planting strategies. They're also driving interest in alternatives to conventional fertilisers.

Environmentalists have long-called for such a move. Producing traditional fertilisers is energy intensive, resulting in significant carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

But nitrogen fertilisers have a second sting. When they get into the environment they spur the production of nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas.

In Beidahuang Group Farm, sorghum leaf surface was sprayed with micro fertilizer to promote the growth of sorghum crops
The overuse of fertiliser creates environmental problems

One relatively straightforward measure would be cutting down on the amount of synthetic fertilisers used.

Fertiliser overuse is an enormous problem. It's been estimated that globally, crops use only 35% of the nitrogen and 56% of the phosphorus applied to them; the remainder settles in the environment.

This varies widely, of course. Low-income farmers may be grappling with too little fertiliser, not too much.

But overall, substantially more fertiliser is being added to fields than is needed - increasing costs and environmental damage.

Overuse "is a huge challenge in our field," says Bhupinder Farmaha, a nutrient management specialist at Clemson University in the US, as well as an agricultural extension agent who works with farmers like Ms Sharp.

Overuse is due in part to tradition, and in part to outdated recommendations for fertiliser application that does not take account of specific environmental conditions.

A Sri Lankan farmer applies fertilizer at a vegetable plantation in Horana South outside the Sri Lankan capital Colombo on October 25, 2017.
Sri Lanka banned chemical fertilisers in April 2021

Sri Lanka came up with a radical solution to the problem: the government abruptly banned chemical fertilisers in April 2021.

Subsidies of chemical fertilisers had increased yields but also led to dependence and inefficient application.

The effects of the ban were catastrophic. Farmers who had depended on chemical fertilisers were suddenly scrambling for organic alternatives, with little time to prepare.

Very few Sri Lankan farmers were accustomed to organic fertilisers, which in any case were in short supply.

While the ban was eased in November 2021, Sri Lankan agriculture and the economy are still feeling the shocks.

More technology of business:

Saman Dharmakeerthi, who heads the Department of Soil Science at Sri Lanka's University of Peradeniya, believes that "the take-home message is that if you want to do something, do it with statistics and research evidence".

A more measured approach is to use technology that can cut back on fertiliser use.

Soil spectroscopy, which uses infrared light to quickly determine the nutrient and pH levels of soil samples, can make fertiliser application more targeted.

And more precise application (such as fertiliser microdosing) can reduce the amount of fertiliser used, as can slow-release fertilisers.

Ms Sharp is open to such technologies. "Not every place in the field needs the same prescription," she explains. "I think that's where Daddy and I differ. He's used to just putting out the same amount because that's what they did for years and years."

Workers load bags of potassium chloride from Canada
Producing and transporting fertiliser is energy intensive

Another way to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers would be to adopt farming methods that improve the quality of soil.

Conservation tillage, where the soil is disturbed as little as possible, and the use of cover crops like ryegrass can enhance fertility while reducing the climate impacts of agriculture.

Crop rotation can contribute to soil health as well. Ms Sharp says that on her farm; "We try to plan our crop rotation in a way where the crop we're planning on planting uses the nutrients from the previous crop."

There is also a renewed interest in organic fertilisers.

Leigh Ann Winowiecki, a soil systems scientist at the research organisation CIFOR-ICRAF in Nairobi, Kenya, says farmyard manure has a host of benefits: providing nutrients to the plants, improving soil structure, and increasing the soil's ability to hold water.

"Our research has also shown that inputs of compost and composted farmyard manure increases the effectiveness of synthetic fertilisers," reports Ms Winowiecki.

She says that in eastern Kenya it could be a practical solution as "most farmers have at least one cow near the homestead".

Kenyan lady feeding her dairy cow with elephant grass
In Kenya many crop farmers have access to cow manure

While compost and manure can be effective soil supplements, Dr Dharmakeerthi questions whether they can replace nitrogen-based fertilisers altogether, due to their lower levels of vital nutrients.

It will be very difficult to move away from the world's current dependence on these high-yielding chemical fertilisers, particularly to grow enough animal feed to satisfy the growing global demand for meat.

An additional problem is the availability of organic fertilisers. Ms Sharp reports that chicken litter is an effective fertiliser but has been hard to source this year. Where it was available, prices were about 200% higher than last year.

It also smells bad. "The people around town hate it, because it stinks to high heaven," says Ms Sharp.

A different kind of beneficial organism is algae, which for centuries has been used to enhance crops. The marine biotech company Ficosterra is seeking to update this tradition, and is currently trialling algae-based fertilisers produced in Spain and Mexico.

It also extracts nutrients from a seaweed called Macrocystis Piryfera, that grows in dense forests along the American Pacific coast and sells that as a fertiliser.

Macrocystis seaweed
Some companies are experimenting with fertiliser derived from algae and seaweed

For his part, Dr Dharmakeerthi sees great potential in organic waste, such as fermented fish waste. "That is the best alternative," he says.

The challenge is to develop technologies to extract the nutrients in a cost effective way, he says.

One positive aspect of the current fertiliser crisis is soaring interest in ecologically friendly and widely available types of fertiliser. "Because of this scarcity there will be a big research boom," Dr Dharmakeerthi predicts.

Back in South Carolina, Ms Sharp has turned to waste ash produced at a local paper mill. All she had to pay for were transport costs.

"It actually changed the pH in our favour by about a percent," Ms Sharp reports. "That's not going to take the place of a potash or a chicken litter, but it does take the sting out of the prices."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan city on construction site

    Archaeologists have uncovered the ruins of an ancient Mayan city filled with palaces, pyramids and plazas on a construction site of what will become an industrial park near Merida, on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The site, called Xiol, has features of the Mayan Puuc style of architecture, archaeologists said, which is common in the southern Yucatan Peninsula but rare near Merida. "We think more than 4,000 people lived around here," said Carlos Peraza, one of the archaeologists who led the excavation of the city, estimated to have been occupied from 600-900 A.D.

  • Looking for farmers markets in the Rockford area? Here's a guide for you

    A guide to the various farmers markets in the Rockford region

  • Lidar exposes the remnants of an overgrown ancient civilization in the Amazon

    It's Friday and the world is falling apart, so let's just take a short mental health break with some interesting news out of the field of archaeology, where tech is enabling some fascinating new discoveries. A new lidar-powered analysis of land in the Amazon basin has provided evidence of a previously unknown urban center of "mind blowing" complexity. To be clear, that doesn't mean ancient aliens or long-lost technology, just that it far exceeds the expected levels of organization and population that scholars considered possible for Amazonians of 1,500 years ago.

  • Energy bills: More help may be expected next year, says think tank

    The government will face pressure to give more support if energy prices do not fall, a think tank says.

  • Every Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Show on Disney+

    The galaxy is expanding beyond the Skywalkers

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: Photos shared on Reddit of a woman — wearing a Coca-Cola sweatshirt and black skirt in one picture and a NASA shirt in another — show Salvador Ramos, who officials say fatally shot 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. Another photo of a woman holding a green bottle to her mouth also shows Ramos.

  • Everything you need to know about the 2022 Muhammad Ali Festival in Louisville

    The festivities include an array of events that include fitness, art, history, community service, family activities and discounts.

  • UN experts: Libya's security threatened by foreign fighters

    Libya faces a serious security threat from foreign fighters and private military companies, especially Russia’s Wagner Group which has violated international law, U.N. experts said in a report obtained by The Associated Press. The experts also accused seven Libyan armed groups of systematically using unlawful detention to punish perceived opponents, ignoring international and domestic civil rights laws, including laws prohibiting torture. In particular, "migrants have been extremely vulnerable to human rights abuses and regularly subjected to acts of slavery, rape and torture,” the panel said in the report to the U.N. Security Council obtained late Friday by the AP.

  • Pro Chef Makes Vintage Pizza Swiss Steak and Smothered Ribeyes

    The pizza Swiss steak that Alexis deBoschnek pulled from a vintage 1963 Better Homes & Gardens cookbook isn’t like any pizza you’ve ever had. In the retro recipe, round steak gets smothered with onions and sauce, and the results are interesting.

  • Scientists fully sequenced DNA of a man who died at Pompeii and found he may have had a disease that hindered his escape

    Mount Vesuvius erupted nearly 2,000 years ago, burying Pompeii in volcanic ash. Researchers are now getting a clearer picture of ancient Roman life.

  • Scientists uncovered an entire forest hidden inside a sinkhole in China

    Chinese scientists discovered a primitive forest in a giant sinkhole earlier this month. The sinkhole is 630 feet deep, and a team of spelunkers rappelled down into it in early May. While exploring, they found three separate cave entrances and a growing forest. Thankfully, the unique environment has been captured on video. Scientists found a … The post Scientists uncovered an entire forest hidden inside a sinkhole in China appeared first on BGR.

  • World’s oldest loon couple divorces — and there are rumors of cheating, refuge says

    The Michigan couple of 25 years had a dramatic breakup, researchers said.

  • Rattlesnakes thrive in California amid increasingly hot temperatures

    Study finds Pacific rattlesnakes, which can’t control their own temperature, prefer places where the climate averages 80F

  • Hubble telescope discovered a new galaxy with mysterious surroundings

    Most elliptical galaxies can usually be found within galaxy clusters. However, a new picture of galaxy NGC 474 captured by Hubble shows an interesting image. Instead of being surrounded by galaxy clusters, NGC 474 is in relatively empty space. Further, the galaxy is surrounded by shells. NASA says could be the result of NGC 474 … The post Hubble telescope discovered a new galaxy with mysterious surroundings appeared first on BGR.

  • Tau Herculid meteor shower could dazzle with thousands of shooting stars Monday night

    Sky watchers could be in for a memorable spectacle Monday night and early Tuesday thanks to a meteor shower with thousands of shooting stars per hour.

  • A hurricane is expected to hit Mexico next week. Forecasters have a message for Florida.

    Could Tropical Storm Agatha, which is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday as it approaches the southern coast of Mexico, emerge after its bout with Mexico and threaten Miami?

  • I want to retire in ‘a liberal-thinking area’ on $3,000 a month, including rent — where should I go?

    My first thought is underappreciated Midwestern college towns. As I have written many times, I’m a fan of college towns because they tend to punch above their size on amenities. A tip: The rental calendar in college towns may be tied to the academic year, given that students look in the spring and sign a lease for fall.

  • Tropical Storm Agatha on track to become the first hurricane in 2022

    Agatha became the first named storm of the year as the weekend began, arising in the eastern Pacific with its close approach to the southern Mexico coast. It is also anticipated to become the first hurricane of the year on Sunday.

  • Deaths of 3 women in early heat wave raise questions, fears

    Temperatures barely climbed into the 90s and only for a couple of days. Now, the city — and the country — is facing the reality that because of climate change, deadly heat waves can strike just about anywhere, don't only fall in the height of summer and need not last long. “Hotter and more dangerous heat waves are coming earlier, in May ... and the other thing is we are getting older and more people are living alone," said Eric Klinenberg, a New York University sociologist, who wrote “Heat Wave: A Social Autopsy of Disaster in Chicago.”

  • Forest Service says it started all of New Mexico's largest wildfire

    Two blazes that grew into New Mexico's largest ever wildfire were both started by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), the agency said on Friday, prompting the state's governor to demand the federal government take full responsibility for the disaster. Forest Service investigators determined the Calf Canyon Fire was caused by a "burn pile" of branches that the agency thought was out but reignited on April 19, the Santa Fe National Forest said in a statement. That blaze on April 22 merged with the Hermits Peak Fire, which the USFS started with a controlled burn that went out of control on April 6, the agency previously reported.