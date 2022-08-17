Soaring food and energy costs drive UK inflation to 10.1%

FILE - A woman selects fruits at a supermarket in London, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, that consumer prices inflation hit double digits, a jump from 9.4% in June and higher than analysts’ central forecast of 9.8%. The increase was largely due to rising prices for food and staples including toilet paper and toothbrushes, it said. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate rose to a new 40-year high of 10.1% in July, as rising food prices tightened a cost-of-living squeeze fueled by soaring energy prices.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that consumer prices inflation hit double digits, a jump from 9.4% in June and higher than analysts’ central forecast of 9.8%. The increase was largely due to rising prices for food and staples including toilet paper and toothbrushes, it said.

Most economists believe worse is to come. The Bank of England says soaring natural gas prices are likely to drive consumer price inflation to 13.3% in October. It says that will push Britain into a recession that is expected to last through 2023.

Those pressures persuaded the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to boost its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points this month, the biggest of six consecutive increases since December. The rate now stands at 1.75%, the highest since the depths of the global financial crisis in late 2008.

“We expect another 50bp (basis points) rate hike in September,” said James Smith, developed markets economist and ING Economics. “We wouldn’t rule out another hike in November.”

Inflation is surging in many counties as Russia cuts natural gas shipments to Europe in retaliation for the West’s support of Ukraine. That has triggered unprecedented increases in energy prices worldwide.

“I understand that times are tough, and people are worried about increases in prices that countries around the world are facing,” U.K. Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi said.

“Although there are no easy solutions, we are helping where we can,” he said, including with a 400 pound ($483) payment to households facing rocketing energy bills.

Britain's Conservative government is under pressure to do even more to help people cope with the cost-of-living crisis. The average U.K. household fuel bill has risen more than 50% this year, and another increase is due in October, when the average’s bill is forecast to hit 3,500 pounds ($4,300) a year.

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya on edge after Ruto wins narrow election victory

    Kenyans were on Tuesday braced for a potential period of uncertainty after William Ruto was proclaimed winner of the hard-fought presidential election but his opponents cried foul. All eyes were on defeated rival Raila Odinga, who failed at his fifth stab at the presidency but has yet to make any public comments about the outcome of the August 9 election. After an anxious days-long wait for results, the 55-year-old Ruto was declared president-elect on Monday with a narrow victory over Odinga, the veteran opposition leader who had stood with the backing of the ruling party following a stunning shift in political allegiances. The aftermath of the largely peaceful vote will be keenly watched as a test of democratic maturity in the East African powerhouse where previous elections have been marred by claims of rigging and bloodshed. "Ruto it is!" trumpeted the front page headline in People Daily, while The Standard declared "Ruto the 5th", as he will become Kenya's fifth president since independence from colonial power Britain in 1963. The results announcement did little to calm nerves, with the election commission that supervised the vote itself split over the outcome and demonstrators in Odinga's strongholds hurling stones and setting fire to tyres. On the campaign trail, both Odinga and Ruto had pledged to deal with any disputes in court rather than on the streets. - ' No room for vengeance' - "I will work with all leaders in Kenya so that we can fashion a country that leaves nobody behind," Ruto said in his victory speech, pledging to run a "transparent, democratic, open government" for all Kenyans. "There is no room for vengeance," said Ruto, who had run as the effective challenger after falling out with his boss, the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta. "I am acutely aware that our country is at a stage where we need all hands on deck to move it forward." He said the election had been fought on issues as much as "ethnic configurations" in a country where tribal affiliations have been a feature of every vote and led to vicious bloodletting after the disputed 2007 poll. The rags-to-riches businessman had painted the vote as a battle between ordinary "hustlers" and the Kenyatta and Odinga "dynasties" that have dominated Kenyan politics since independence. But his conciliatory message did not stop supporters of 77-year-old Odinga -- known as "Baba" ("father" in Swahili) -- from packing the streets in his lakeside stronghold of Kisumu, where they clashed with police who fired tear gas to disperse them. Protests also erupted in two Nairobi slums that have long been Odinga bastions. The situation on Tuesday appeared to be calm, with some police on patrol as people headed to work, although the streets of the capital Nairobi were emptier than usual. - 'Opaque' process - No presidential poll outcome has gone uncontested in Kenya since 2002, and a supreme court challenge by Odinga is seen as almost certain, with his running mate Martha Karua saying on Twitter: "It is not over till it is over." The race remained unpredictable to the end, with Ruto scoring 50.49 percent of the vote compared to 48.85 percent for Odinga, according to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati. But in an extraordinary move shortly before the announcement, four of the IEBC's seven commissioners said they disowned the results, with one describing the process as "opaque" but giving no details. The IEBC was under intense pressure to produce a clean and transparent vote after it faced stinging criticism over its handling of Kenya's annulled 2017 election. Chebukati, who was also IEBC boss in 2017, insisted he had carried out his duties according to the law of the land despite facing "intimidation and harassment". Any challenge must be made within seven days to the supreme court, which then has 14 days to issue a ruling. If it orders an annulment, a new vote must be held within 60 days. "A second election would be even more polarised, dragging out business uncertainty while the economy struggles," Ben Hunter, Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft risk intelligence group, said in a note. If there is no court petition, Ruto will take the oath of office in two weeks' time. He will inherit a country already struggling with soaring prices, a crippling drought that has left millions hungry, endemic corruption and disenchantment with the political elite. While a host of African leaders congratulated Ruto, the US embassy instead issued plaudits to Kenya's voters, while urging political rivals to settle their differences peacefully. In August 2017, the supreme court annulled the election after Odinga rejected the results. Dozens of people were killed by police in ensuing protests. The worst electoral violence in Kenya's history occurred after a disputed vote in 2007, when more than 1,100 people were killed in bloodletting between rival tribes. bur-amu-txw/raz

  • Russian gas exports slump by a third in blow to Putin

    Production has slumped at Russia’s state gas giant Gazprom as it struggles to replace European buyers.

  • European power prices hit a record for a 5th day straight as a perfect storm rocks the continent's energy system

    Russia has slashed the flow of natural gas to Europe, and now governments there are worried that other sources of energy could fail to deliver.

  • UK inflation hits 10.1% as food prices hit 40-year high

    Soaring living costs are eating into household budgets, with prices rising faster than wages.

  • Asian shares rise on optimism about US, China economies

    Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday as regional markets looked to strong economic signs out of the U.S. and China as drivers of growth. Benchmarks rose in Japan, China and Australia, although shares dipped in South Korea. Analysts warned major risks remain, such as surging cases of COVID-19 in some countries in Asia, worries about global inflation and China's policies to curb infections.

  • Ukrainians flee grim life in Russian-occupied Kherson

    It was early one morning when life under Russian occupation became too much for Volodymyr Zhdanov: Rocket fire aimed at Ukrainian forces struck near his home in the city of Kherson, terrifying one of his two children. Kherson, located north of the Crimean Peninsula that was annexed by Moscow in 2014, was the first city to fall after Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. The port remains at the heart of the conflict and Ukraine’s efforts to preserve its vital access to the sea.

  • 'A great day': Biden, Democrats bask in victory as Inflation Reduction Act becomes law

    As he prepared to sign the Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday, President Biden rebuked critics and celebrated passage of a law that, supporters say, will significantly reorient the economy toward renewable sources of energy and make health care more affordable.

  • Nurses of color look for 'action' after official apology from American Nurses Association

    "ANA intends to take full accountability for its actions,” the association wrote, promising “historic action.”

  • An Oval Office incident from 2019 perfectly illustrates Trump's approach to state secrets, say ex intel officials

    What happened in the Oval Office on Aug. 30, 2019, perfectly illustrated President Donald Trump's approach to state secrets, say former intel officials.

  • Donald Trump Jr. has meltdown discussing Mar-a-Lago search

    Donald Trump Jr. got so worked up speaking about the FBI’s search to recover confidential documents from his father’s home last week that it even caused critics of the former president’s namesake to wonder about his well-being. The Atlantic writer Molly Jong-Fast posted the 44-year-old scion’s rapid-fire rant, which included a nonstop stream of loosely connected grievances running the gamut ...

  • Trump was so distracted by grievances that he never got round to returning secret documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago: NYT

    Sources told The Times the procedures for returning documents were ignored during the chaotic final days of Trump's presidency.

  • Thousands of Arizonans being asked to pay back the unemployment money they received

    So far this year, 10,000 Arizonans learned they have to pay back their unemployment to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, due to no fault of their own.

  • Tucker Carlson: Trump ‘obviously’ going to be indicted

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson predicted former President Trump will be indicted following a search at his Florida residence last week carried out by the FBI in connection with an investigation into classified information reportedly taken from the White House. “There’s nothing to see here, that’s the line,” Carlson said on his show Monday, naming…

  • Michael Cohen says Trump likely kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago as a 'bargaining chip' to avoid any potential jail time

    Cohen said Trump may have held on to top-secret documents in the hope that he could threaten the US with leaking this information to Russia or Iran.

  • The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump’s likely big win today

    To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. HAPPENING TODAY There aren’t…

  • Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas outlined the branches of the 'Trump Crime Family' on Twitter

    Parnas posted a tweet chain highlighting how Giuliani, his former boss, was Trump's "consigliere," and the roles each Trump child played.

  • Turning On Trump? Laura Ingraham Says 'Exhausted' Americans May Be Done With Him

    The Fox News host admitted that voters could reject Trump if he runs again.

  • Ex-Fox Host Slams Laura Ingraham, Fox for Throwing in ‘Trump Towel’

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Eric Bolling pounced on Laura Ingraham’s apparent skepticism of former President Donald Trump’s potential run for office, using the opportunity to knock his former Fox News colleague and the network itself.Regarding another Trump presidential campaign, Ingraham said on a podcast Monday that “we’ll see whether that’s what the country wants.”“The country, I think, is so exhausted, they’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s

  • Laura Ingraham: Voters might say it’s ‘time to turn the page’ on Trump

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday said Americans might be ready “to turn the page” on former President Trump as he decides whether to run for president a third time. “People conflate Trump with people’s overall sense of happiness in the country. Donald Trump’s been a friend of mine for 25 years, and I’m…

  • Liz Cheney Championed the Truth and Then Embraced a Liar—Her Dad

    Getty ImagesAs Rep. Liz Cheney made her high-minded pronouncements about the importance of truth and courage and genuine patriotism during the congressional hearing into the Jan. 6 insurrection, she was shadowed by a question that fairness left largely unspoken.“What about your freaking father?”But one of the propelling principles of the hearing-turned-reality-show was justice. And to have held former Vice President Dick Cheney’s lies and cowardice against her would have been blaming the child f