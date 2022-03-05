Soaring gas prices should reach a national average of $4 per gallon by Monday, analysts expect

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Gas prices just keep climbing higher, and a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. will likely average $4 before the end of the weekend, analysts projected Saturday.

The cost of gasoline has risen in recent weeks as Russia's invasion of Ukraine applies pressure on global oil markets. At the same time, the U.S. has begun lifting mask mandates instituted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, a move projected to spur consumer spending and travel.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose to $3.92 Saturday, up from $3.84 on Friday, according to AAA.

Prices had risen 11 cents Friday, up from $3.73 on Thursday, AAA said. That followed an 11-cent increase between Monday and Thursday. Prices averaged $3.60 a week ago and $3.44 a month ago, the organization said.

GAS PRICES: What can Biden do to lower costs at the pump amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

WATCH: Here’s how the crisis in Ukraine is affecting people around the globe

This week's increases suggest it is likely the national average "could creep over $4/gallon tomorrow," AAA said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Fuel-saving app GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan expected the $4 mark to be hit Saturday, he said in a tweet. "The national average of gasoline appears poised to breach the $4/gal mark today for only the second time ever," he tweeted.

Gas prices hit about $4.10 per gallon in July 2008, according to both AAA and GasBuddy, when during the Great Recession economic growth outpaced oil production.

Amid the post-pandemic reopening and increased tension caused by the Ukraine-Russia crisis, gas prices of $4 per gallon or more by Memorial Day had been predicted.

Don't look for gas prices to hold at $4 nationally. Many places are seeing gas of $5 or more already. The average price per gallon in California has surpassed $5 at $5.18, the most expensive market in the U.S., AAA said.

Several other states have already surpassed the average $4 per gallon, according to AAA:

  • Hawaii ($4.69)

  • Nevada ($4.41)

  • Oregon ($4.38)

  • Washington ($4.33)

  • Alaska ($4.30)

  • Illinois ($4.16)

  • New York ($4.14)

  • Pennsylvania ($4.09)

  • Connecticut ($4.08)

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gas prices: $4 per gallon prices this weekend amid Ukraine-Russia war

Recommended Stories

  • Ballet still a go, and we should go to support those who support Ukraine

    Company has changed name, removing Russia, to show it stands with Ukraine and puts art ahead of conflict.

  • Ukraine-Russia latest news: UK says Putin used Mariupol ceasefire to reset forces

    Russia ‘seeking to shift responsibility for current and future casualties,’ according to MoD

  • Marco Rubio, Steve Daines Ripped for Sharing Pics of Zelensky Meeting After Being Told Not To

    "Appalling and reckless ignorance by two US Senators," Rep. Dean Phillips tweeted in response to the Republicans' itchy Twitter fingers

  • Zelenskyy's 'desperate' plea to Congress: Send more planes

    Fighting for his country's survival, Ukraine's leader made a “desperate” plea Saturday to American lawmakers for the United States to help get more warplanes to his military and cut off Russian oil imports as Kyiv tries to stave off the Russian invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opened the private video call with U.S. lawmakers by telling them this may be the last time they see him alive. Appearing in what is now his trademark army-green shirt in front of a white wall with the Ukrainian flag, he told them Ukraine needs to secure its skies, either through a no-fly zone enforced by NATO or through the provision of more warplanes so Ukraine could better defend itself.

  • Biden says most Americans can remove masks, return to work safely

    On Friday, President Biden echoed what he said in his State of the Union address, reiterating that ”most Americans can remove their masks, return to work and move forward safely,” citing desired vaccination and hospitalization rates.

  • Bay Area congressman talks with Ukraine Pres. Zelenskyy

    Also, Rep. John Garamendi says he expects the U.S. will add oil to the sanctions against Russia.

  • CNN's Clarissa Ward stops reporting to help elderly in Ukraine

    CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward paused on-air during her reporting Saturday to help elderly residents in Ukraine, even helping carry their belongings for a few moments. "These people have been under bombardment for seven straight days and are only just leaving their homes, and they're leaving them reluctantly. And they're leaving them with the knowledge that they might not be able to go back to them. And you can see many of...

  • Staffers and their families have lived with nearly 4,000 animals in the Kyiv Zoo since Russia's invasion

    Staffers said they stayed to protect the nearly 4,000 animals after "ammunition was flying all over the zoo" at one point.

  • 'I just want to go help people': Some Americans try to join the fight in Ukraine

    Americans volunteering in Ukraine

  • Blinken lauds work of staff at US embassy in Kyiv

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with Kyiv embassy staff in Rzeszow, Poland on Saturday. Blinken thanked workers for their efforts to assist Ukrainians and others following the Russian assault on Ukraine this week. (March 5)

  • Hundreds said to have booked Airbnb stays in Ukraine to assist war-ravaged hosts

    No one is visiting warn-torn Ukraine right now, but Airbnbs are being booked anyway, in campaign to send aid to individuals that has gone viral.

  • Ukrainians in Kherson queue for food after Russia seizes the city

    Long lines of people queue for food, including for bread and vegetables, in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, after a three-day siege left the city short of food and medicine. Russian troops have seized Kherson, which has a population of 290,000 people.

  • Exclusive-Americans broadly support Ukraine no-fly zone, Russia oil ban -poll

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A broad bipartisan majority of Americans think the United States should stop buying Russian oil and gas and work with NATO to set up "no-fly zones" to protect Ukraine from Russian air strikes, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Friday. The poll, conducted Thursday and Friday, suggests that U.S. outrage is growing over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which in recent days has increasingly involved Russian bombing of urban areas. That puts pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to take more aggressive actions against Moscow, although he has dismissed the notion of no-fly zones because of the risk of open conflict between NATO and Russian forces.

  • Sunday shows preview: Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies

    Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate this Sunday's talk show circuit as the conflict intensifies.Russia launched a full-scale assault on the neighboring country last week and on Wednesday took control of its first Ukrainian city. Meanwhile, more than a million Ukrainians have fled the country as refugees and Western allies have slapped Russia with numerous sanctions.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had pleaded for...

  • Microsoft halts all sales in Russia

    Microsoft is 'suspending' all sales in Russia in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian drone enthusiasts detect Russian forces

    In better times, Ukrainian drone enthusiasts flew their gadgets into the sky to photograph weddings or race drones for fun. Now some are risking their lives by forming a volunteer drone force to help their country repel the Russian invasion. (March 4)

  • Ballet Lubbock founder Suzanne Aker remembered for inspiring generations of performers

    Suzanne Aker died Feb. 19 at age 95, and a memorial service is set for 11 a.m. March 19 at St. Christopher Episcopal Church.

  • After clearing all regulatory hurdles, Microsoft closes $20B Nuance deal

    When Microsoft announced its intent to buy Nuance Communications last year for $20 billion, it marked a hard move into healthcare for the company. In a video statement CEO Satya Nadella called Nuance a pioneer in enterprise AI, and said that he is looking forward to seeing what the two companies can accomplish together. Nadella's statement strongly hinted that the company intends to use the Nuance technology more broadly than its primary healthcare focus, taking advantage of Microsoft's vast resources to build on the existing solutions and bring them to other verticals like financial services, retail and telecommunications.

  • Average gas price in California rose to $5 per gallon

    The average gas price in California has risen to $5 a gallon, according to AAA.

  • Blinken hears harrowing tales from refugees fleeing Ukraine

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday visited a welcome center set up by Polish authorities in what once was a shopping mall in Korczowa, close to the border with Ukraine, where roughly 3,000 refugees are taking shelter after the Russian invasion of their homeland. While at the border later, Blinken stepped briefly onto Ukrainian soil to meet Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba, who predicted Russia would be defeated but appealed for more military assistance to lower the cost in lives that he said victory will require.