Soaring home insurance costs are pushing these families out of Florida

Home insurance is supposed to bring families peace of mind, a sense that their biggest asset is protected. But for thousands of Tampa Bay area residents, it’s become a painful topic.

Historically high spikes in premiums are pushing many into life-changing decisions — selling a cherished home, moving to another state, taking on a roommate to make ends meet, even reevaluating their politics.

Insurance experts point to many reasons why Florida’s rates have increased at a faster clip than any other state: more weather disasters thanks to climate change, inflation driving up the cost of building and maintaining homes, and insurers continuing to leave the state, creating less competition.

The crisis is hitting hard. In recent interviews, three local families discussed how they are dealing with one of the major issues facing Florida:

Goodbye to the ‘happy place’

When Robert Hoffman and his wife, Shannon, bought their “dream house” in 2018 — a pale blue, 1962 Florida ranch with a pool overlooking the Pinellas Intracoastal Waterway in Largo — they planned to stay forever.

Their “happy place,” they called it.

But rising homeowner’s insurance premiums forced them to drop coverage on the contents of their home and led to them to a big decision: They are leaving the state.

“We just can’t afford to live here anymore,” said Shannon, 40.

The Hoffmans grew up in Florida — Robert in Sarasota and Shannon in Tampa and Land O’Lakes. For most of their lives, they said, insurance rates were “reasonable.” But in the few years since they moved, they’ve faced continual increases of as much as 40% yearly.

They’ve changed insurance companies three times and had multiple inspections. Currently, they pay around $1,800 to Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the publicly backed insurer of last resort in Florida, after dropping their contents coverage. Last year, they paid $3,200.

“We’ve had to start skimping on things to afford it,” said Robert, 44, noting that he and Shannon have cut back on travel, concerts and date nights at fancy restaurants. “That kind of pushed us to the edge.”

Until recently, they planned to vote for Gov. Ron DeSantis in next year’s presidential election. During an interview at the couple’s home, Robert drank from a blue cup with a “DeSantis 2024″ sticker on it.

Now, they’re not so sure. Although Robert agrees with the governor that “woke stuff is out of control,” he and Shannon said they were uncomfortable with the six-week abortion ban that DeSantis signed into law, down from 15 weeks. They also said his fight with Disney was “stupid.” But the lack of insurance regulation fully turned them off.

“Companies can bail whenever,” Robert said, noting that there is no incentive for companies to offer all of the insurance services that they provide in other states. He further cited a recent bill that DeSantis signed, which limits insurance companies’ liability. “I don’t feel he’s doing enough to remedy the problem,” Robert added.

The pair recently traveled to Tennessee to look for a new home, an intended 13-day trip that turned into 15 because they had such an enjoyable time.

“It’s a slower pace of life in Tennessee,” Robert said, noting that they were already discussing plans to buy a pontoon boat and vacation at a campground with some extended family.

They also made a successful offer for 11 acres in Madisonville, a small town halfway between Knoxville and Chattanooga. They plan to build their own house and add a hot tub, garden, greenhouse and a few farm animals. They’re hoping to have sold their Largo home and moved to the new property by March at the latest.

Their homeowner’s insurance in Tennessee, they said, will likely be about half what they’re paying now.

“We were so happy here,” Shannon said, already speaking in the past tense.

‘I think fairly often about moving.’

Ruth Jones, a retired history and language elementary school teacher, first moved to the area in 1984. She bought her current home in 2016, after her husband died.

It’s a 1926 bungalow in Seminole Heights and Ruth has made it her own. Catnip tubs and turkey dog treats are scattered around the kitchen. A firehouse-red deck and pastel yellow shed overlook a garden in the back that boasts succulents, collards, kale, yellow cherry tomatoes and field peas. An avocado tree, her “pride and joy,” towers over a corner.

The fireplace, a favorite of her cat and useful during winter nights, is one of the spots she likes best. Christmas cards, Bible verses, an “I voted” sticker, and a “dog grandma” sign hang on the fridge.

When Jones moved in, her homeowner’s insurance was around $1,400 a year. After being dropped by her previous company and moving to Citizens Property Insurance, a new assessment raised her premium by a few hundred dollars. Now, after another increase of $500, she pays around $2,800 yearly.

“When I noticed that they renewed, I didn’t want to click on it,” Jones said. “I had to wait a couple days to prepare myself. A $500 increase is a lot. In other states, you don’t even pay $500 a year.”

Because of the new price, coupled with high auto insurance and mortgage prices, she recently opened her vacant second bedroom to roommates. A student at Hillsborough Community College lives there now, which helps to pay the bills.

Her husband’s Social Security benefit, her pension from the school district, and a part-time job also help, but it’s barely enough.

“I’m just trying to keep my head above water,” Jones said. “I think fairly often about moving.”

One of her daughters already moved to Savannah because of rising costs and Jones knows that, at some point soon, she might have no choice — because of another insurance increase or a major climate disaster. But she’s trying to stay as long as she can.

She and her husband chose the neighborhood for its diversity and walkability, and, after decades there, Seminole Heights feels more like home than any other place she’s lived. Her church is down the street, and so is her yoga studio.

“I’ve been here for so long it would be hard to just get to the point where I say I can’t do this anymore,” Jones said. “It would break my heart to leave my house, my church, everything.”

‘We want to get out’

Sharon and Wayne Tagle bought their mid-century modern ranch home near Seminole Heights in 2012, reviving it from “a piece of garbage.” Wayne, 70, remembers the back of the property from decades earlier, when he and fellow students would sneak away from Tampa Catholic High School for a smoke during breaks.

Now, they call it “Blue Jay Way.” The once-rotted porch is filled with potted plants, wind chimes and painted butterflies alongside smiling suns, painted by local artist Bean Spence. A massive oak tree, hugged by vines, greets visitors to the property.

Homeowner’s insurance was around $1,250 with Southern Fidelity when they bought the home. After the company raised the premium to $2,900, they switched to Citizens, only to see another major increase. They then changed agencies. Today, without having filed a claim, they are paying $2,800 yearly and their premium increased over $800 in the past year.

The Tagles, who are retired, are putting their home on the market in September. If they could, said Sharon, 67, “we’d live here for the rest of our life.”

She said they like the neighborhood because of its community feel, with generations staying in the area and familiar faces on every block. The pace feels slower and less busy, even though they’re in the city.

The move, Sharon said, “isn’t something we’re doing by choice.”

The last straw, she said, was their most recent insurance premium increase, coupled with the area just barely missing the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Friends who were hit are still fighting with insurance companies for coverage. “We just realized that there were other places to go,” Sharon added.

They plan to take their RV and go on a six-month vacation around the country, driving up the coast to Maine and some other states. They hope to have bought a property before then: North Carolina and western Georgia are their top contenders.

“It’s heartbreaking, but we want to get out of Florida,” said Sharon, a New Jersey native who moved to the Tampa Bay region in 1989. Wayne has spent most of his life in the area.

“Every time that we do something positive for the house or go out with friends and have a great time we regret leaving,” she said. “We regret leaving every day.”

About Spotlight Tampa Bay Community Conversation Series:

The Tampa Bay Times is launching Spotlight Tampa Bay, a series of conversations about consequential issues facing our community. Each conversation will feature a panel of industry leaders, representing varying viewpoints on the topic at hand, alongside reporters and editors at the Tampa Bay Times. Attendees can expect a dynamic and interactive discussion, with ample opportunity to participate in a Q&A session.

The first of these discussions will be Aug. 16 and will focus on the future of housing in Tampa Bay — everything from affordability, gentrification, sprawl and downtown development. Melissa Zornitta is one of the panelists.

Where: The Palladium, 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg, 33701

When: Wednesday, Aug. 16. 5 p.m. for check-in/registration. Program starts at 5:30 p.m.

Ticket price: $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Ticket Includes one drink (wine, beer or nonalcoholic), light appetizers and a gift.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/4eh5t5x7.