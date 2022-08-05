  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Is soaring inflation worse than the recession the Fed may trigger by aggressively fighting it?

Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mark Zandi
    Economist
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

Is the cure worse than the disease?

The Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates at its most aggressive pace in decades to bring down inflation that hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June. But the campaign has sharply increased the odds of a recession, with a Wells Fargo economist and others forecasting a downturn by early next year.

Fed officials have acknowledged the risk but vowed not to back off until they’ve reined in soaring prices, effectively saying they would tolerate a slump as part of the tradeoff.

“We're not trying to have a recession,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters in late July after the central bank approved a three-quarters point rate increase for the second straight month.. But he noted the path (to avoiding one) “has clearly narrowed.”

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

The hard-nosed strategy has sparked a debate among some economists: Which is worse – inflation or the recession the Fed may bring about to extinguish it?

There’s no simple answer, of course.

“It’s like saying: Which is worse – a kidney stone or appendicitis?” says Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics

And any answer is loaded with caveats.

Fed officials, after all, believe they can dodge a downturn. A report Friday showed the economy added a booming 528,000 jobs in July but initial jobless claims -- a gauge of layoffs -- are rising and job openings are falling, indicating a slowdown is likely coming.

And if the central bank did nothing, there’s a good chance inflation itself could spark a recession as consumers and businesses pull back spending, Zandi says.

At the same time, the Fed’s critics in Congress, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., believe its approach is misguided.

While rate hikes can dampen consumer and business demand and lower inflation expectations – a source of inflation itself -- they can’t affect key drivers of today’s inflation, such as supply chain bottlenecks and Russia’s war in Ukraine. And, they say, there are signs inflation will soon ease, pointing to falling commodity prices.

All that said, here’s a rough look at which would be worse -- today’s 9% inflation or a mild to moderate recession that pushes unemployment from 3.6% to 4% and leads to about 4 million net job losses.

Burnout guide: Stressed at work? Here are ways to deal with burnout

Those who argue inflation is more damaging say:

Skyrocketing prices affect more people

“Inflation affects everyone whereas only some people lose their job in a recession,” says Stephen Miran, founder of Amberwave Partners, an investment firm, and former senior economic advisor at the Treasury Department during President Trump’s administration.

“While it’s terrible if anyone loses their job, the affect is not as broad-based as it is with inflation," he said.

And top economists who predict a slide believe it won’t be as pernicious or widespread as the COVID-19-induced downturn of 2020 or the Great Recession of 2007-09, which were marked by 22 million and 8.7 million job losses, respectively.

That’s because the pandemic’s effects on the economy have been easing and household debt as a share of income is relatively low, leaving Americans in better shape to withstand a setback.

Inflation can be a vicious cycle

“Inflation is self-reinforcing and if you don’t address it, it just gets worse and worse by itself,” Miran says.

Runaway inflation leads consumers to expect that prices will continue to swirl higher. That, in turn, prompts them to demand bigger pay increases, which causes businesses to raise prices still higher to maintain profit margins, and so on.

Such a wage-price spiral was one of the main reasons for the persistent inflation of the 1970s and early 1980s, which peaked at 14.6% before massive Fed rate hikes triggered a recession and a moderation of soaring prices.

Inflation still hurts the economy

Even if steep price increases don’t cause a recession in the short term, they still hurt economic and job growth.

Consumers are pulling back spending because their solid wage gains aren’t keeping up with the price of gas, rent, food and other items, Miran and Zandi say.

Falling credit score?: If your Equifax score dropped, the company's error may be to blame. Here's what consumers should know.

And businesses reduce investment because of a cloud of uncertainty: They don’t know when the unstable cycle will end, Zandi says. It all means less hiring and growth.

“Nothing works in the economy without price stability,” Powell told reporters last month.

Those who say a recession is worse argue:

Recession is a bigger blow to output

In a downturn, potential production is simply lost as businesses lay off workers and cancel projects, says Josh Bivens, director of research at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. The Great Recession and slow recovery from it wasted about $20 trillion of potential output, he says.

With inflation, a consumer’s higher prices often translate to more revenue for landlords, oil companies and other corporations, he says. “One person’s cost is another’s income,” he wrote in a recent blog.

“Recessions lead to a lower level of activity,” Bivens says. “Inflation mostly redistributes money.”

The benefits of that reshuffled income are not as obvious, though. While consumers often spend their money, companies may dole it out to investors through higher dividends or share buybacks.

Recessions also hurt lots of people

While only several million Americans may lose their jobs in a downturn, the effects are far broader, Bivens says. Tens of millions more see slower wage growth, he says. Others are underemployed because their hours are cut or they find themselves in lower-level jobs that don’t match their skills, Zandi says.

He estimates that 10% to 15% of workers either would lose their jobs or face  underemployment in a recession.

Long-term scarring

A recession may affect fewer people, but the impact of each job loss is much more severe than higher prices, hurting the ability of many unemployed to pay basic expenses.

Layoffs also can result in long-term unemployment for some workers that can erode skills and lower wages and career paths for the long term, Bivens says.

Young adults who graduate college during a recession suffer earnings declines lasting a decade while some are permanently affected, according to a 2012 study published in the American Economic Journal.

All told, Zandi figures the economic toll from a severe inflation and a typical recession are about equal.

“They’re both bad,” he says.

Paul Davidson is USA TODAY's senior economics correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter @PDavidsonusat and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inflation rate: Is inflation worse than the recession Fed may cause?

Recommended Stories

  • Letter to the editor: Is a recession looming?

    Writer says that if the Fed chairman lets up on tightening the money supply and eases the pressure on inflation, the economy will go into a tailspin.

  • Japan must prepare for eventual end to BOJ's yield cap, says MOF executive

    Japan must prepare for the time the central bank abandons its 0% cap on long-term interest rates and when private investors become the dominant player in the government bond market, said a finance ministry executive overseeing debt issuance. While the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) massive bond buying may be reducing market liquidity, it has not caused any disruption to the government's fund raising, said Michio Saito, who heads the ministry's division charged with issuing Japanese government bonds (JGBs). "It's a comfortable situation for us in that we are able to stably issue JGBs at low interest rates, thanks in part to the effect of the BOJ's monetary policy," Saito told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

  • Inflation is a ‘consequence of the overheating of the economy’: Larry Summers

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers sits down with Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger to assess the Inflation Reduction Act's impact on taxes and employment, as well as the Fed's inflation-fighting strategy.

  • Wall Street is making big bets that the Fed will cut interest rates next year and boost stocks — they could be in for a rude awakening

    Stocks recently surged on investors' hopes for rate cuts. Yet the Fed is "nowhere near almost done" with its hiking cycle, one Fed president said.

  • Beyond China: Here Are the Next Real Estate Markets to Drop

    The real estate industry in places like South Korea and Poland looks rocky as consumers face interest rate hikes and fatter monthly payments.

  • Gas prices are 30% higher than last year - but fuel demand is cratering to pandemic levels of 2 years ago

    While prices have declined in recent weeks, they remain well above year-ago rates even as demand slows to levels last seen in July 2020.

  • Senate Democrats just proposed $21 billion in new COVID-19 funding — here are 3 healthcare stocks that could stand to gain

    The pandemic isn’t over. These stocks could pop again.

  • Recession Alarms Ring Across Markets to Defy JPMorgan Model

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading model may point to the chances of a US recession falling fast, but other market indicators are quite a bit more pessimistic.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteFrom bonds to commodities to money supply, there’s a slew of alarm bells going off that suggest a hard economic landing lie

  • Kevin Durant trade suggestion includes Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges, QuikTrip, Wawa

    Everyone seems to have thoughts on a Kevin Durant trade, including a convenience store chain, which weighed in on a trade for the Phoenix Suns.

  • Draft Guide Rankings Update

    Patrick Daugherty breaks down the latest rankings updates in the NBC Sports EDGE Draft Guide powered by Rotoworld. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Democrats’ Tax Plan Awaits an Obscure Official With Huge Clout

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats finally won Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s support for their climate, health and tax bill, but they still must clear another crucial hurdle: Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThe little-known arbiter of Senate rules is expected to determine as soon as Friday wheth

  • Fed officials beat inflation drum; 50-basis-point rate hike 'reasonable' next month

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve officials voiced their determination again on Wednesday to rein in high inflation, although one noted a half-percentage-point hike in the U.S. central bank's key interest rate next month might be enough to march toward that goal. "I start from the idea that 50 (basis points) would be a reasonable thing to do in September because I believe I'm seeing evidence in my contact conversations, and in the observations of the world I see, that there are some bright spots for me," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in an interview with Reuters. Whether the Fed will go ahead with a third straight 75-basis-point rate hike at its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting - a pace unmatched in more than a generation - or dial back a bit is of central interest to investors, businesses and consumers who are increasingly fearful that the central bank's inflation fight may trigger a recession.

  • Jobs report: Economies in recession don’t generate this many jobs, economist says

    RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss July jobs report data, the state of the economy, recessionary risks, and the outlook for the labor market.

  • Past bear markets have not had ‘this level of retail investors’: Strategist

    Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner Ted Oakley and Michele Schneider, Marketgauge.com Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how markets closed on Thursday, the outlook for the bear market, and expectations for the July jobs report.

  • Inflation rates are rising in the US – an economist explains why

    Consumer prices in the U.S. are rising due to inflation at the fastest rate they have in decades. Earlier this summer, SciLine interviewed Martha Olney, a teaching professor emerita of economics at the University of California, Berkeley, about what’s causing prices to rise and what the government can do to encourage a return to stable prices. The Conversation has collaborated with SciLine to bring you highlights from the discussion, which have been edited for brevity and clarity. What factors ar

  • Manchin claims Democratic social spending and tax bill is filled with GOP priorities

    Sen. Joe Manchin told Fox News Digital on Thursday that Republicans should support his reconciliation bill, which Democrats plan to pass along party lines.

  • The 15 best films arriving on Netflix in August 2022

    Summertime is in full swing and so is Netflix’s August slate of both original content and well-loved favorites. There are lots of comedies, dramas, a wide range of docs, and even a few new Netflix-produced films hot on the heels of July’s release of The Gray Man. What else does the streaming giant have on tap? Funny you should ask...

  • Fact check: Experts say shading an outdoor AC unit does not lower indoor temperatures

    A viral claim suggests that placing a shade over an outdoor AC unit helps lower temperatures indoors, but experts say this is false.

  • Elon Musk's countersuit against Twitter says the company is operating a 'scheme' to mislead investors

    Elon Musk confidentially filed the countersuit last week, escalating his legal fight against Twitter over whether he can exit their $44 billion deal.

  • US: Africa can buy Russian grain but risks actions on oil

    African nations are free to buy grain from Russia but could face consequences if they trade in U.S.-sanctioned commodities such as Russian oil, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Thursday. “Countries can buy Russian agricultural products, including fertilizer and wheat,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. “We caution countries not to break those sanctions because then ... they stand the chance of having actions taken against them,” she said.