Soaring Jackpot: Powerball reaches 1.2B

Oct. 3—Expect to see increasing lines at the Powerball ticket counters this week.

There was no winner in last night's drawing in the multi state lottery game, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $1.2 billion for the Wednesday drawing.

Cash option for the prize would be an estimated $551 million, or the winner or winners could choose the annuity, paid over 30 years.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned nearly $15.5 billion for economic development, public education, outdoor school, state parks, veteran services, and watershed enhancements.

