Soaring petrol costs drive inflation to 30-year high

·5 min read
Woman filling up at a petrol pump
Woman filling up at a petrol pump

Prices are rising at their fastest rate for 30 years, driven by a sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices.

The UK inflation rate rose to 7% in the year to March, the highest rate since 1992 and up from 6.2% in February.

Prices are rising faster than wages and there is pressure on the government to do more to help those struggling.

The cost of living is expected to rise even further after the energy price cap was increased, driving up gas and electricity bills for millions.

Inflation is the rate at which prices rise. If a bottle of milk costs £1 and that rises by 5p, then milk inflation is 5%.

Fuel had the biggest impact on the inflation rate with average petrol prices rising by 12.6p per litre between February and March, the largest monthly rise since records began in 1990, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This compares with a rise of 3.5p per litre between the same months of 2021.

Diesel prices also rose by 18.8p per litre this year, compared with a rise of 3.5p per litre a year ago.

The rise in the inflation rate was higher than the 6.7% expected by analysts and was also driven up by furniture, restaurant and food prices.

Since late last year, prices have been rising fast as pandemic restrictions have been eased and firms face higher energy and shipping costs which they have passed on to consumers.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is now adding to the pain, as the price of oil and other commodities climb higher.

Russia is one of the world's largest oil exporters and demand for oil from other producers has increased since the invasion, leading to higher prices.

Although the UK imports just 6% of its crude oil from Russia, it is still affected when global prices rise.

Ukraine and Russia are also the world's main suppliers of sunflower oil and the war has hit prices.

In the UK, the price of oils and fats for food increased by 7.2% in March, according to the ONS.

The inflation figures for March do not yet reflect the average 54% increase in energy bills that took place from 1 April when the energy price cap was raised.

'I'm paying £120 more a month for petrol'

Sara Gerritsma
Sara Gerritsma says her petrol costs have shot up by about £120 a month

Sara Gerritsma, a student from Leicestershire with a partner and six year-old child, said she may have to give up her paramedic degree due to the rising cost of fuel.

The 32-year-old only started the three-year course in October but she has a 2.5 hour roundtrip each day to get to university in Northampton, and her petrol costs have shot up by about £120 a month.

"It would be really frustrating giving up my course. It was a big decision changing my career at 32," Sara told the BBC.

"But recently we have sat down and gone through everything and thought, can I afford to be a full-time student?"

Sara said the family was also using less energy and has reworked its food budget to save money.

Paul White
Paul White, who owns a pizzeria in Manchester, says he will have to put up prices to cover his rising costs

The sharp rise in prices is also putting pressure on businesses.

Paul White, who owns the pizzeria 6/CUT in Manchester, said the increase in the minimum wage, the end of VAT relief, and rising fuel and food prices have all hit his company. The restaurant is also spending £500 more a week on its energy bills.

"We need to find an extra £1,400 a week to cover the costs of everything that's come on in the last few weeks," he told the BBC .

He says he will have to put up prices, and is looking to charge each customer about 50p to £1 extra to cover his rising overheads.

But he is also worried people might start eating out less as their budgets are squeezed.

"Next six months there'll be a lot of [restaurants] shutting down, they won't be making enough money to cover the costs of everything," he said.

Analysis box by Kevin Peachey, Personal finance correspondent
Analysis box by Kevin Peachey, Personal finance correspondent

This is no longer a cost of living squeeze, but a financial throttling for many people. Price rises are accelerating and their wages, benefits and pensions are failing to keep pace.

So, at home, families will be discussing how best to cope with this situation, which is expected to last a while.

In the words of the ONS, there were "no large offsetting downward contributions" to the inflation rate. In other words, nothing is getting significantly cheaper.

So avoidance of price rises is impossible. Even if you do not have a car and are avoiding surging fuel costs, lots of other necessities are getting more expensive.

Experts say the only option is trying to budget as best we can, across every part of our lives. Most importantly, they also stress the importance of seeking early, and free, help before falling into unmanageable debt.

Jack Leslie, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, which focuses on those on lower incomes, warned the cost of living crisis would "continue to worsen before it starts to ease at some point next year".

He said with wages not keeping pace with rising prices, people were facing "the biggest squeeze since the mid-70s."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "I know this is a worrying time for many families, which is why we are taking action to ease the burdens by providing support worth around £22bn in this financial year, including for the most vulnerable through our Household Support fund."

But Labour called on the chancellor to "show the leadership the country needs".

"Labour has a plan to cut energy bills through a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas producer profits. Meanwhile, the Chancellor has increased taxes for working people to their highest levels in 70 years," shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden said.

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey called for "unfair tax hikes" to be immediately reversed and said people needed "urgent help" with energy bills.

Recommended Stories

  • Severe storms possible Wednesday in northern Ohio with snowflakes in the air by Easter

    The National Weather Service says warm temperatures on Wednesday will bring storms and that snowflakes are possible on Easter.

  • Trump approval ratings still strong in key battleground states: poll

    Former President Trump remains overwhelmingly popular among Republican voters in key battleground states heading into the midterm election cycle, according to a new roundup of polls released Monday. Nearly 4 in 5 Republican voters surveyed in Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania rated Trump favorably, according to Morning Consult surveys conducted in March. The former…

  • Russia will not pause military operation in Ukraine for peace talks

    Russian officials say peace talks with Ukraine are not progressing as rapidly as they would like, and have accused the West of trying to derail negotiations by raising war crimes allegations against Russian troops in Ukraine, which Moscow denies. Speaking in an interview with Russian state television, Lavrov said he saw no reason not to continue talks with Ukraine but insisted Moscow would not halt its military operation when the sides convene again.

  • Russia accused of genocide, Putin ally captured

    STORY: "Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank. None of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away."U.S. President Joe Biden accused Vladimir Putin of genocide on Tuesday.Biden made the comment during a speech in Iowa announcing measures to combat rising fuel prices.It's the first time he has used the term to describe Putin's actions in Ukraine, and marks a significant escalation of the U.S. leader's rhetoric.Biden later stood by the description as he prepared to board Air Force One."Yes, I called it a genocide, because it's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be Ukrainian."Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.Yet many of the towns its forces have retreated from in northern Ukraine have been littered with the bodies of civilians killed.Russia calls its operation in Ukraine a 'special military operation'.Recent satellite imagery showing a convoy of Russian armoured vehicles on the move into Ukraine's east.Moscow is now moving its focus to the Donbas region where it hopes to capture more territory on behalf of separatists.Meanwhile, in another apparent setback for Putin on Tuesday, his closest political ally in Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk, was apprehended on charges of treason.A photo of Medvedchuk in handcuffs and looking dishevelled was released by Ukrainian security forces.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has offered to exchange him for Ukrainian prisoners of war.The politician - who says Putin is godfather to his daughter - has denied wrongdoing.A spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

  • Putin accused of 'massive strategic blunder' that could boost strength of Nato

    Finland and Sweden could be on the brink of the joining the alliance in the coming months.

  • George Will dismisses Palin; quips senators shouldn’t be able to run for president

    Longtime political columnist and commentator George Will quipped that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is “ready to be 1/435th of the House of Representatives,” adding that if she won election to the House it “doesn’t really matter much.” Will made the remarks in response to a question from NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday during…

  • ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2: Natasha Lyonne Has the Time Travel of Her Life

    After a three-year hiatus, the metaphysically-minded series is back, sending its main character into different decades and down mental rabbit holes galore

  • Why Inflation Could Be Much Higher—and Last Much Longer—Than Most Expect

    The consumer price index has risen eightfold off its 2020 low. That's the largest percentage increase off a bottom in the CPI for at least 50 years.

  • China’s Li Issues Third Growth Warning as Covid Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure as ReparationsChina’s Premier Li Keqiang issued a third warning about economi

  • Manchin tears into Biden over failing to stop record inflation: 'The Federal Reserve and the administration failed to act fast enough'

    Manchin threw cold water on more federal spending as the White House looks to revive its stalled social and climate bill in the Senate.

  • 5 reasons the stock market has found its bottom and is due for more upside ahead, according to Fundstrat

    The last time these four signals flashed was in April 2020, which was shortly after the stock market found its bottom during the COVID-19 bear market.

  • Excluded workers, NYC property tax break: What was left off NY's $220B budget deal?

    From the Excluded Worker Fund to the 421-a property tax break, here's what didn't make it into New York's final budget deal.

  • White House Braces for ‘Extraordinarily Elevated’ Inflation Numbers

    The inflation rate hit a multi-decade high of 7.9% in February and now the Biden administration is warning that the March numbers could be even worse. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that tomorrow’s Labor Department report on the consumer price index is expected to show another round of price increases in the U.S. economy, driven in part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We expect March CPI headline inflation to be extraordinarily elevated due to Putin’s price hike,” Psaki t

  • A new Fed study blows a hole in the GOP argument that unemployment benefits caused the labor shortage

    The Federal Reserve analysis found little difference between states that pulled the plug on federal checks early and those that didn't.

  • Conservatives attack White House's 'Putin price hike' narrative as inflation surges

    Conservatives attack White House's 'Putin price hike' narrative as inflation surges

  • U.S. Car Sales Are in a Recession. Why One Analyst Is Bullish on GM and Ford Stock.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.

  • Newsom's gas-tax relief proposal has a looming deadline

    One of the governor's measures must pass by May 1 to suspend the gas-tax increase slated to hit in July.

  • Record wheat crop, high stocks to help India meet rising global demand

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Bumper harvests and overflowing grain bins will help India to meet wheat import needs of the world's top buyers as Russia's Ukraine invasion hits supplies from the Black Sea region, a top government official said. India, the world's second biggest wheat producer, is prepared to meet any extra demand for wheat from buyers in south Asia and Southeast Asia, and also from countries further afield in Europe, West Asia and North Africa. "The Indian market has sufficient stocks, and India is in a comfortable position to meet requests from wheat importing countries," Sudhanshu Pandey, the most senior civil servant at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, told Reuters in an interview.

  • Russian imports have plunged on the back of the Ukraine War — but revenue from its oil and gas exports has more than made up for it

    Russia's current account surplus reached $58.2 billion in the first quarter of this year — a nearly three-decade high, Bloomberg records show.

  • ‘People are just struggling.’ In Charlotte, inflation hits low-income families the hardest

    Increasing costs of gas, groceries and other goods are making essentials more expensive in Charlotte. Local nonprofits are feeling the impact already.