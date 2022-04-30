Soaring profits of oil firms must be reinvested in Britain, warns Business Secretary

North Sea oil

Energy giants must set out "a very clear plan" to reinvest their profits in Britain, the Business Secretary has warned.

With firms such as Shell and BP expected to reveal soaring returns, Kwasi Kwarteng warned that the Prime Minister wanted companies to say how they would invest in green energy production and put their profits back into the North Sea.

Boris Johnson wants to see the reinvestment of profits “in return” for new exploration licences being granted for oil and gas.

In a letter to the oil and gas industry ahead of a roundtable discussion due to be hosted by the Prime Minister, Mr Kwarteng said: "We need to collectively show the British people how the success of our offshore oil and gas sector has a direct and enduring benefit to the British economy and people’s jobs and livelihoods, in order to protect the North Sea as a major UK energy asset for decades to come."

Mr Johnson, Mr Kwarteng and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, are facing pressure from Labour to introduce a windfall tax on North Sea gas and oil producers, to support households facing rising energy bills.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has said that firms were already making "bumper profits" before Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused the prices of oil and gas to "skyrocket".

So far, the Government has resisted those calls. However, last week Mr Sunak said unless big firms do more to protect energy security, levying a windfall tax was "something I'd look at".

In his letter, Mr Kwarteng said: "In return for the UK Government’s ongoing support for the sector, the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and I want to see a very clear plan from the oil and gas industry to reinvest profits in the North Sea and, importantly, in the clean energy technologies of the future.

"At our next meeting in coming weeks, I would like you to set out how you will reinvest profits, double down on investments in the clean energy transition and importantly accelerate and maximise domestic oil and gas production."

A government source said: "The Business Secretary is instinctively a low tax Conservative - we can't keep reaching for the tax lever whenever there is a problem. However, oil companies are making billions of pounds of profits while energy bills are rising and it's right that they reinvest those profits into the UK.

"If we don't see progress, the Chancellor has made it clear he is exploring all options, including a windfall tax."