Soaring Temperatures Across Europe Trigger Weather Warnings

(Bloomberg) -- Another bout of extreme heat and dry weather set to sweep Europe has pushed France and the UK to issues fresh warnings for this week.

The French state forecaster has an amber warning out for parts of the south while England’s Health Security Agency has placed all regions on a level 3 heat alert from midday on Aug. 9 to 6pm on Aug. 13.

The alert comes as sizzling temperatures are expected to hit Europe this week. Although temperatures in the UK aren’t likely to reach the record breaking levels set in July, the thermometers are expected to reach mid-30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday across the South East, London, the South West, and the East and West Midlands, the agency said.

“Remember that heat can have a fast impact on health,” said Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency. “It’s important to ensure that people who are more vulnerable – elderly people who live alone and people with underlying health conditions – are prepared for coping during the hot weather.”

Nations across Europe struggle to cope with extreme high temperatures, with France registering the driest July on record and England the driest in almost 90 years, underscoring the impact that a warming climate is having on vital infrastructure. Water levels on the Rhine River, a vital artery for the transport of commodities and industrial goods, are so low that trade is at risk of coming to a halt on some sections of the waterway.

The weather has also sparked fires near London, triggered warnings that railway lines could buckle, and forced power stations in Germany and France to operate at low levels to prevent overheating.

