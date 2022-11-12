Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtful rebound will last

Signage is seen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City
Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hopes that inflation is subsiding are fueling a surge in battered technology and megacap stocks, though some investors believe still-high valuations and doubts over the companies' earnings outlooks may make a sustained reversal elusive.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 8.1% this week to notch its biggest weekly gain since March, one of several eye-popping market moves that also saw Treasuries soar and the U.S. dollar tumble after Thursday's softer-than-expected inflation data spurred hopes the Federal Reserve could temper its rate hikes.

Despite those recent gains, some investors are hesitant to jump on the rebound in shares of companies such as Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Google-parent Alphabet Inc, which have stumbled badly this year after leading markets higher for more than a decade.

Few believe the Fed will be swayed by a single inflation print, and past rebounds fueled by Fed-related optimism have crumbled this year after discouraging economic data or pushback from policymakers.

At the same time, tech sector valuations remain well above the overall market, while analysts are dimming their profit outlooks for the group.

While lower interest rates could drive near-term demand for the stocks, "we think that there is still going to be some valuation and earnings concern," said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson. "We are not really looking for those sectors to retake the leadership of the market."

In the coming week investors will be watching a spate of economic data, including retail sales numbers on Wednesday, for more clues on whether the Fed's monetary policy tightening is cooling the economy.

Tech and growth stocks have been hit hard this year, with the Russell 1000 growth index still down 25% for 2022, compared to a 16% decline for the S&P 500 and a 7% fall for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Tech sector funds have seen $14.2 billion in outflows so far this year, putting them on track for their first year of outflows since 2016, according to Refinitiv Lipper data.

The price declines have moderated valuations, with the S&P 500 tech sector trading at about 21 times forward earnings estimates versus 28 times at the end of 2021, according to Refinitiv Datastream. That level, which is still above the 17 times earnings commanded by the S&P 500, is still too lofty for some investors.

"The (megacaps) trade at quite a premium to the S&P," said Andrew Slimmon, U.S. equity portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. "There are a series of stocks that will do much better than the megacaps because they have re-rated significantly lower."

Many of the major tech and growth companies, including heavyweights such as including Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Facebook parent Meta Platforms, also recently posted third-quarter earnings reports that soundly disappointed the market.

Tech and tech related companies that represent less than one-fifth of the S&P 500 have so far accounted for over half of the negative profit revisions for the fourth quarter, according to Credit Suisse.

Still, some investors are considering increasing their positions in tech and megacap stocks if further evidence of easing inflation presents itself.

One key factor is whether Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, continue this week's stunning decline. Higher yields can weigh heavily on tech and growth stocks, whose valuations tend to be based heavily on future profits that are discounted more severely as yields go higher.

The U.S. 10-year yield dropped to a five-week low of 3.818% on Thursday after notching its steepest one-day decline since daily fall in more than a decade.

King Lip, chief strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management, described Thursday's CPI news - with the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months - as a "big deal." If bond yields continue to fall, "the pace at which people are reducing their exposure to these large-cap tech names is going to slow down," he added.

The firm has been underweight large-cap tech and growth stocks, preferring small cap and value shares, Lip said.

Ultimately, much will depend on whether inflation shows more signs of cooling. The Fed will get one more CPI reading before the bank's policymakers gather again in December.

"If inflation continues to subside, tech is a good place to invest right now," said J. Bryant Evans, portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management. "They certainly could lead the way out in an environment where the Fed is reducing these increases they have been doing on interest rates."

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • BofA Says Tech Stocks Are at Risk Even as Inflation Shock Over

    (Bloomberg) -- A long-awaited cooling in US inflation should be good news for tech stocks. Bank of America Corp. strategists say otherwise.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: Bankman-Fried’s Crypto Empire Files for BankruptcyBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysAlthough an “inflation shock” -- the

  • Fed May Need to Raise Rates to 6%, Monetary Economist Taylor Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates significantly higher, to perhaps 6%, to reduce inflation, influential monetary economist John Taylor said on Friday.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in BankruptcyChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero Shif

  • Tesla stock loses more than 5% this week as CEO Elon Musk wraps up another roller-coaster week at Twitter

    Tesla Inc. stock is underperforming both the market and its fellow automakers as Elon Musk finishes out another roller-coaster week at the helm of Twitter Inc.

  • Freeport LNG Says Tweets About Cracked Pipes Are False

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport LNG said a tweet about cracks in pipes at its Texas export terminal, which led to US natural gas futures plummeting Friday, contained false information, as did a letter stating the terminal would restart soon. Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in BankruptcyChina

  • Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Sanofi & Target

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Sanofi (SNY) and Target Corporation (TGT).

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Amid Holiday Season Shopping?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Desperate FTX customers may have exploited NFT-linked loophole to recover funds before bankruptcy filing

    Suspicious six- and seven-figure trades may have been FTX customers rescuing funds that couldn’t be transferred.

  • The Peak in Inflation Is in Sight. Markets Are Going Wild.

    China stocks surge on relaxation of some Covid-19 restrictions, Musk mentions the B word as more top Twitter execs depart, Bankman-Fried hunts for cash to stabilize troubled FTX, and other news to start your day.

  • FTX Employees Worldwide Learned of Bankruptcy Along With the Public

    Staff from FTX Japan and other subsidiaries found out about the insolvency filing on Twitter, CoinDesk was told.

  • How AMD Stock Could Rally Another 20% to 30% From Here

    AMD stock is trying to rebound after a disastrous 2022 campaign. Here's how it can fly higher going into year-end.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Chipotle Mexican...

  • German interior minister reconsidering Qatar World Cup visit - dpa

    The German interior minister's attendance at the soccer World Cup in Qatar, which starts on Nov. 20, is not a done deal, according to a report by the dpa news agency. "I will see if I manage to travel next week," Nancy Faeser, who has irked Qatari officials with her concerns over human rights in the host country, was quoted as saying on Friday. At the start of the month, Faeser said during a visit to Qatar that she would attend the German national team's Nov. 23 opening match against Japan, stating that Doha had assured her of security guarantees for minorities.

  • This Modernist Mansion on the North Carolina Coast Is Expected to Fetch More Than $14 Million at Auction

    The waterfront pad comes with a private marina, a 50-foot floating dock and an indoor-outdoor lap pool.

  • Exclusive-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources

    Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker's deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether parts made by its China-based suppliers are compliant with local regulations in North America, and if they are, could ship China-made Model Y and Model 3 cars for sale there as soon as next year, said the people, who declined to be named as the matter is private. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Musk in a Twitter post after the story's release replied "False" without elaborating.

  • Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon hits October record ahead of govt change

    Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest reached a record for October, data showed on Friday, with land-clearing in the region speeding up as the country undergoes a transition to a more conservation-friendly government. Preliminary government satellite data collected by space research agency Inpe showed that 903.86 square kilometers (348.98 square miles) were cleared in the region last month, the highest for the period since tracking began in 2015 and up 3.1% year-on-year. From January to October, 9,494 square kilometers were cleared, equal to an area more than 12 times the size of New York City and also a record for the period, exceeding the previous high set in 2019 by 12.7%.

  • US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, granting respite from a very bad year for tech stocks

    Jeff Bezos made a whopping $10.5 billion in just one day — highest among the 32 US tech billionaires on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

  • Disney to announce layoffs, cost-cut measures: Wall Street Journal

    Walt Disney Co. will tell employees that layoffs are likely as the media and entertainment giant will announce a series of cost-cutting measures, according to a memo to executives from Chief Executive Bob Chapek. Hiring and nonessential work travel across all Disney divisions has been frozen, and an administrative review of recommended spending cuts are to be released,

  • NBA’s Jimmy Butler talks about creating his own coffee brand, Shopify partnership, basketball

    NBA All-Star and Big Face Coffee Founder Jimmy Butler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his Big Face coffee brand, partnering with Shopify, and his plans for basketball.

  • The stock market is poised for a significant year-end rally because 'inflation is basically over', Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says

    "We're in negative inflation mode if the Fed uses the right statistics, not the faulty statistics that they've been using," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine

    We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you...