Soaring Wheat Prices Are Raising Bread Costs

Megan Durisin
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat prices have surged from the U.S. to Russia, hitting a record in Europe and raising bread costs all over the world. And there may not be much relief soon.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The crop -- grown on more land than any other -- was hit by droughts, frost and heavy rain this year in key exporters. That’s curbed supplies used in everything from pizza crusts and French baguettes to Asian noodles and African couscous, pushing benchmark prices in Chicago to an almost nine-year high.

That’s not just threatening higher grocery bills -- it’s giving central banks a bigger inflation headache and risks worsening global hunger that’s already at a multiyear high. The worry is that big crops looming in Argentina and Australia won’t fully ease tight supply, and fields elsewhere are only just being planted.

“We could see further upside,” said Carlos Mera, head of agricultural commodities market research at Rabobank in London. “The higher the price goes, the more fear there is in the market and the more panic buying.”

Wheat in Chicago traded lower on Tuesday, after touching the highest since December 2012, while Paris futures reached a record 297 euros a ton before closing at 292.75 euros.

Here’s what’s driven the rally:

Dwindling Stockpiles

While the world has a lot of wheat, much of that’s held in countries like China, which ships little abroad. Inventories in the top seven exporters -- a better gauge of availability -- are expected to sink to an eight-year low. Argentina and Australia just started harvesting, but it’ll take the better part of a year before Northern Hemisphere silos are replenished with the next crop.

Protectionist Measures

Russia -- last season’s top shipper -- started taxing exports this year to safeguard supplies and keep domestic costs in check, and signaled an overseas sales quota is likely. That’s helped to slow shipments and support prices elsewhere, while giving rival suppliers the chance to grab more market share.

Import Needs

Although top wheat buyer Egypt temporarily balked at high prices last month, appetite from importers remains strong, with Saudi Arabia booking more than double the expected amount in its latest tender. Countries typically stockpile several months of supply, but governments can’t risk running out before the next major harvests.

The rising prices are becoming a bigger challenge. Turkey’s president has blamed supermarket chains for a surge in food bills, Egypt is preparing to hike prices for the bread it subsidizes for its citizens and Tunisia doesn’t expect any relief in durum wheat costs until next year’s harvest.

Costlier Fertilizer

While wheat’s rally is good news for farmers, their costs are going up too. Fertilizer prices are soaring from Europe to North America on production shortages, threatening to weigh on harvests next season.

Winter wheat makes up the bulk of supplies across the Northern Hemisphere, and while plantings are almost finished, farmers need to stock up on the nutrients now to boost yields and quality in the spring. French growers are already worried about fertilizer shortages.

(Updates wheat prices in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury Boosts Quarterly Borrowing Estimate to $1 Trillion

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury increased its estimate of federal borrowing needs for the three months through December after it ran down its stockpile of cash more than it previously anticipated.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing I

  • BP Says Oil Demand Is Back Above 100 Million Barrels a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- As world leaders discuss the fight against climate change, global oil demand has bounced back above the key level of 100 million barrels a day last seen before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to BP Plc.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Be

  • Cummins CEO on Carbon Reduction Tech, Chip Shortage

    Tom Linebarger, chairman and chief executive officer at Cummins Inc., discusses his firm's investments in carbon-reduction technologies, hydrogen's role as a green energy source, and measures to address the semiconductor shortage on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Lab-Grown Diamonds Are Latest Victims of China’s Power Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The lab-grown diamond industry is the latest sector to feel the effects of China’s energy crisis -- and if the situation gets worse, consumers may find that special Christmas gift is suddenly a lot more expensive.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing I

  • American Airlines reveals what we all know about America's labor shortage

    It was a brutal weekend for one airline and a telling weekend on the state of America's labor shortage.

  • Higher inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Oil Driller Diamondback Braces for 10% Price Shock in Shale Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10% jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsAlthough

  • China's new pig farmers aim to ride out boom-bust cycle

    China's huge hog sector is struggling with excess production after millions of small, often first-time, pig farmers entered the industry to capitalise on record profits during a swine-fever related shortage. Wu, like many others, entered pig farming for the first time in 2019, after China's top leadership called for an urgent recovery following a nationwide outbreak of the deadly African swine fever virus that halved the country's 447 million-strong herd.

  • Iron Ore Prices in China Plunge. These Stocks Are Tumbling Too.

    Steel output in China, the world's second-largest economy, fell in late October to the lowest level since March 2020.

  • If World Rolls Back Oil Dependency, What Could Happen to Surrounding Financial Market?

    One of the main topics at the COP26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow, Scotland is how to lessen the world's dependence on oil and other fossil fuels as a way of cutting carbon emissions and...

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

    It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The newest combination treatment, Trikafta, targets the most common CF mutation (F508del), and is therefore applicable to about 90% of all U.S. CF patients.

  • From splurge to 'common prosperity': Alibaba tones down Singles Day

    Alibaba Group's annual 'Singles Day' shopping spree is set for its most sober tone ever this year, as the retail giant preaches sustainability rather than hyping the usual sales boom amid calls by Beijing to promote "common prosperity". In 2020, Alibaba expanded what it calls the world's biggest online shopping festival from a one-day November 11 event into a 11-day extravaganza, with celebrity performances and a sales metric ticking over live on a scoreboard that ended with the news that it had racked up $74 billion in orders, or 'gross merchandise value' (GMV), flashing big and bright. This time around, the event comes at a time of much more stringent regulatory scrutiny for China's biggest companies - including Alibaba - and the call to promote "common prosperity" and curb excess echoing around boardrooms.

  • Consol Energy to add fifth longwall machine at local mining complex

    It's thanks to a revived coal market with higher prices and stronger demand — and the Canonsburg company's expectation that there isn't enough capacity to meet future demand.

  • Competition in electricity markets lowers bills — but most states don’t allow that

    From 2008 to 2020, the 37 states with monopoly or partial competition models saw power prices rise 20.7%, while the 14 jurisdictions with retail electricity competition saw prices decline 0.3%.

  • Three-way merger creates Civitas Resources, new Denver-based oil company

    Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the deal, and the new company's shares will start trading Nov. 2.

  • OPEC oil output rise in October undershoots target - survey

    The increase in OPEC's oil output in October fell short of the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, as involuntary outages in some smaller producers offset higher supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 27.50 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, the survey found, a rise of 190,000 bpd from the previous month but below the 254,000 increase permitted under the supply deal. OPEC states and their allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, are relaxing output cuts made in 2020 as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, although some members are not delivering the full boosts promised due to a lack of capacity.

  • Wall Street bankers are going without Pret sandwiches because the supply chain crisis has led to a bread shortage

    Pret's CEO told Bloomberg that lower sales in downtown Manhattan were almost entirely due to shortages of ingredients critical to sandwich assembly.

  • Oil rises on demand outlook, despite China fuel reserves release

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as expectations of strong demand and a belief that a key producer group will not turn on the spigots too fast helped reverse initial losses caused by the release of fuel reserves by China, the world's biggest energy consumer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.97, having fallen to $82.74 earlier. "Fundamentals have not changed, and the oil market will remain tight in the near-term," said Stephen Brennock of oil brokerage PVM Oil.

  • Exxon Mobil as COP26 play? Here’s why Morgan Stanley says some of the dirtiest companies will benefit from decarbonization.

    World leaders are gathering in Glasgow — or in the case of the top carbon-dioxide emitter, China, by video link — for the United Nations 26th Conference of Parties, or COP26, to discuss climate change. It’s a big moment for investors as well, as they try to identify the companies best positioned to take advantage of decarbonization. According to Morgan Stanley, there are four key actions that COP26 will try to secure: accelerating the phaseout of coal, curtailing deforestation, speeding up the switch electric vehicles and encouraging investment in renewables.

  • Oil Rally Cools on Unexpected Supply Rise at U.S. Storage Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains amid rising stockpiles at the biggest U.S. storage hub, signaling a crude supply drain may be slowing. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeFutures in New York closed 0.6% higher on Monday. Inv