Sober driver ‘forgets’ 405 closure and crashes nose-first into ditch

A driver chose to ignore the cones marking the northbound 405 closure and crashed nose-first into a ditch Sunday morning.

“So… NB 405 to NE 85th is closed this weekend for construction,” said Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson.

Law enforcement says the driver was not impaired or injured. Apparently they just “forgot” it was closed, according to officials.

The construction began back in September of last year to improve public transportation and accessibility in areas surrounding Lake Washington near Kirkland.

