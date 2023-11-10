Soberal and Olguin granted release, face up to 20 years in federal prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jake Soberal and Irma Olguin Jr., co-founders of disgraced Fresno tech company Bitwise Industries were federally charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and taking more than $100 million from various businesses and individuals Thursday and made their first appearance in court.

The pair pleaded not guilty, and were granted release on the following conditions:

They must surrender their passport or passports to authorities.

They will not be permitted to travel outside of the eastern, central, or northern regions of California, or the State of Oregon.

They must give a DNA sample, and have to follow all local, state, and federal laws.

They must pay a property bond. For instance, Olguin plans to use the equity in her mother’s home to pay for it.

They must show up to all court appearances.

The duo, leaving court alongside their lawyers, faced public scrutiny from former employees who shouted at them.

Both Soberal and Olguin, as well as their lawyers, did not respond to requests for comment.

Before the arraignment, federal agencies laid out the charges and accusations against the former Bitwise CEOs.

“The defendants Olguin Jr. and Jake Soberal repeatedly lied to the board of directors, investors, lenders, and others about the businesses revenues and financial condition,” said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Talbert, alongside partners from the FBI, IRS, and SEC, say Soberal and Olguin knew exactly what they were doing and that the lies started as late as January 2022.

They claim the duo even falsified the company’s bank statements to give off a false reality of financial success in order to gather more investments.

“In one instance they said that a company bank account had over $23 million. In reality, that account had just over $300,000,” said Regional SEC Director Monique Winkler.

Officials today allege much of the money taken went to Bitwise’s payroll and fringe benefits that included a $600,000 salary for both Soberal and Olguin.

Money also allegedly went towards company offices and to repaying debts to previous lenders.

Bitwise Industries furloughed all of its roughly 900 employees on Memorial Day and later proceeded to lay them off.

Roughly 400 of those employees were in Fresno.

“There was a lot of promise there… But as we’ve seen, the promises were not backed up,” said Talbert.

Jake and Irma will have a status hearing on Dec. 8, before their preliminary hearing on January 25.

The pair face up to 20 years in federal prison, and a $250,000 fine if found guilty.

