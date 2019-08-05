Sobha (NSE:SOBHA) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Sobha Limited (NSE:SOBHA) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Sobha's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Sobha had debt of ₹28.5b, up from ₹24.6b in one year. However, it does have ₹1.64b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹26.8b.

A Look At Sobha's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Sobha had liabilities of ₹84.9b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹169.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had ₹1.64b in cash and ₹3.67b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹79.8b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the ₹48.9b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Sobha would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Sobha's debt is 4.0 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 2.9 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Looking on the bright side, Sobha boosted its EBIT by a silky 31% in the last year. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sobha can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.