Sobi™ Affiliate Florio GmbH, Launches a New Digital Platform Aiming to Improve the Lives of People with Haemophilia

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) has today announced the launch by its affiliate, Florio GmbH, of Florio®, a digital medical device designed with the aim to improve the quality of life for people with haemophilia.

Consisting of a smartphone app which can be combined with a wearable device and a web-based dashboard for physicians, Florio allows patients to track, monitor and share data relating to their health in real-time with their health care teams to enable personalised care.

The new technology is intended to enable meaningful discussions between physicians and people living with haemophilia, aimed at reducing the uncertainty around treatment so patients with haemophilia are able to lead full and active lives. Florio was developed with extensive input from both health care professionals and people with haemophilia, further supporting Sobi's long term commitment to the community.

"The ability for patients to share comprehensive personalised data with physicians in real-time is an important step towards reaching our Liberate Life vision for haemophilia, and through Florio, can create enormous value for the community. Florio and Liberate Life both embody our dedication to people living with haemophilia, which involves protecting them from bleeds, joint pains and mental burdens - helping them feel safe so they can live a life without compromise," said CEO and President of Sobi, Guido Oelkers.

Florio was developed by Florio GmbH, Munich, Germany, an affiliate within Sobi established as a separate company to ensure data privacy. Dr. Ruediger Jankowsky is leading Florio GmbH as the General Manager.

"I'm delighted to become a part of such an innovative company with a clear vision for the future of haemophilia treatment. This is a fantastic opportunity to facilitate the sharing of rich sets of data between patients and physicians that could enable truly personalised care. I look forward to building on the great work the Sobi and Florio teams have already accomplished, aiming to improve the outcomes for anyone affected by haemophilia," he said.

More information can be found at www.florio.com

About Sobi™

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,400 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. In 2019, Sobi's revenues amounted to SEK 14.2 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

About Florio®

Florio is a CE-marked digital medical device. With the goal of enabling life beyond haemophilia, it aims to give haemophilia patients individual insights and thereby enable them to make informed choices and live life to the fullest. It allows patients to share personal disease-related information with their healthcare team in real-time, enabling more meaningful consultation between patients and physicians to allow for truly personalised care. Florio was developed by Florio GmbH, an affiliate established as a separate company within Sobi.

For more information, visit www.florio.com

