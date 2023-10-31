Sobriety checkpoint takes in 3 drivers on suspected DUI

Oct. 30—Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol during a six-hour sobriety checkpoint Friday night in the 200 block of Union Avenue, the Bakersfield Police Department reported Monday.

Two of the three had prior DUI convictions, BPD said in a news release about the event, which it noted screened a total of 1,043 vehicles.

One driver was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant, BPD reported, and a passenger was arrested on suspicion of weapons charges and resisting arrest.

Fourteen drivers were cited on suspicion of driving while unlicensed and eight were cited on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, the release said.