Sobriety checkpoints net 1 OVI arrest in surrounding patrols

Jun. 29—The Combined OVI Task Force of Montgomery County on Monday released results from two sobriety checkpoints Friday night in Dayton.

There were 215 vehicles that went through the checkpoints from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. near West Third Street and North Gettysburg Avenue and then at West Third Street and James H. McGee Boulevard, according to the Dayton Police Department.

During the checkpoints, police made three arrests on warrants and there were 16 drivers without licenses or whose license was suspended.

Extra patrols were out in the area surrounding the checkpoints, which led to 17 drivers getting pulled over, with one OVI arrest and one person found to not have a driver's license, police reported.

The goal of the sobriety checkpoints is to reduce or eliminate serious or fatal crashes involving drug or alcohol impairment, police said.

From Jan. 1, 2018, to June 1, there were 1,693 alcohol-related and 745 drug-related crashes in Montgomery County, according to data from Dayton police and the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Of those crashes, 173 were fatalities and 61 were in Dayton.

During that same time period, there were 60 OVI arrests within a one-mile radius of the OVI checkpoints held Friday.