Sobriety checkpoints net 2 OVI arrests in surrounding patrols in Harrison Twp.

Jul. 2—The Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force released results Friday of two OVI checkpoints between 7 and 11:30 p.m. Thursday in Harrison Twp.

There were 407 cars that went through the checkpoint in the 4600 block of North Main Street. Law enforcement issued four citations for driving under suspension and made a misdemeanor driving under suspension warrant arrest. Another driver was arrested for a felony drug probation violation warrant who also was in possession of suspected cocaine, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

During the North Dixie Drive checkpoint, 152 cars went through, resulting in two citations for no operator's license and five citations for driving under suspension.

Patrols surrounding the sobriety checkpoints led to two OVI arrests, one citation for no operator's license, two seat belt citations, one speed citation and two other citations, the release stated.

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office encouraged everyone to help keep roads safe by not driving while impaired. Instead, motorists should plan ahead if they plan to drink alcohol and arrange a designated driver or take a taxi or rideshare service.

Anyone who sees an impaired driver is urged to report it to local law enforcement.

Deputies and officers from the task force be patrolling for impaired drivers for the remainder of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the sheriff's office said.