SoCal Beaches Close for Holiday Weekend as High Surf Threatens Region

Crews worked to build berms along California’s Ventura County coastline on Friday, December 29, as high surf and coastal flooding were expected to impact the area over the weekend.

This footage by the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) shows dozers working in the Pierpont community of Ventura on Friday.

Several beaches, harbors, and public facilities would remain closed through December 31 due to the weather conditions, the VCFD said. Credit: Ventura County Fire Department via Storyful

