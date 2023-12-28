SoCal children's choir to perform in Vatican City for Pope Francis

KABC – Los Angeles
Pasadena's St. Andrew School children's choir has dazzled the ears of many here in Southern California. But in less than a week, these kids with the golden pipes will be singing in front of Pope Francis himself at the Vatican's Epiphany Festival.

