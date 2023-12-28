Latest forecast with Dallas Raines
Southern California will see a few clouds with cool temperatures on Thursday.
Southern California will see a few clouds with cool temperatures on Thursday.
On Wednesday, an appeals court paused a ban issued by the International Trade Commission on the sale of Apple Watches in the United States.
Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave in August after allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors.
But the movement can't rest on its laurels going into 2024.
A look at the some of the top stories this year
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices at Amazon's Winter Sale, just in time for all your winter DIY projects.
Rolls-Royce gives its customers a lot of freedom when it comes to customization. Here are some of the coolest commissions it received in 2023.
It takes the guesswork out of preparing 120+ types of food and even has a magnet so you can stick it to the fridge.
A 1984 Nissan Sentra two-door hatchback with many options, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
Stocks continued their weekly winning streak on Friday after new data showed inflation pressures continued to ease in November.
Firefly Aerospace sent its Alpha rocket to orbit this morning, with the company carrying to space a payload from Lockheed Martin. Today’s launch marks the fourth-ever flight of Firefly’s Alpha rocket. The vehicle took off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:32 a.m. local time.
The guidance sent to schools allows for multi-time transfers in football and other sports to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall or in the spring and then play immediately next year without a waiver.
Another weekly drop put the rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage at 6.67%, marking the eighth consecutive decline.
Make like Santa and show up with the one item everybody wants to steal.
Mike Williams died in September after he sustained a head injury during an incident at a construction site.
One person took home the $100,000 grand prize, but the show itself is the biggest 'Big Brother' winner yet.
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference.
The Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Smartwatch is a stellar deal at $249, offering both advanced features and sleek design.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Amazon will no longer sell donkey-based products to California residents. The online retailer settled with a nonprofit that filed a complaint, alleging the products violated state animal welfare laws protecting horses.