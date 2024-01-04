SoCal man wanted for allegedly killing puppy during argument

A Southern California man is wanted for allegedly killing a puppy during an argument Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as David Sumlin, 32, by the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said Sumlin was involved in an argument with an unidentified victim that morning.

After the argument, Sumlin allegedly held a pillow over the victim’s dog and pointed a firearm toward the pillow saying, “It’s either you or the dog,” authorities said.

Sumlin fired two rounds into the pillow, killing the 4-month-old puppy, police said. Arriving officers transported the puppy to a local animal shelter where it later died.

The suspect remains at large. He is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He is a transient who frequents the area of 7th Street and Stanford Avenue in the downtown L.A. area.

David Sumlin, 32, in a photo from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone who spots Sumlin should not approach him and is asked to contact the police immediately.

Anyone with information can call Officer J. Roman at 213-709-9017. The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.