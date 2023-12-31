Will SoCal see rain on New Year's Eve? Here's what's in store
A storm system that doused Southern California with rain Saturday could bring some showers on New Year's Eve.
A storm system that doused Southern California with rain Saturday could bring some showers on New Year's Eve.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
'Tis the season for a good fright! Here are six scary movies to stream if you're over all the Christmas classics.
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
The Seminoles' undefeated season is over.
New year, new Tournament of Roses Parade to watch!
Vizio recently agreed to settle a class action lawsuit in California over its marketing of "effective" refresh rates for $3 million. The lawsuit alleged these descriptions were misleading. People who purchased a Vizio TV in California after April 30, 2014 may be eligible for up to $50.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will also sacrifice some cash.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
Hey, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter recapping the week that was in tech. But then, an appeals court instituted a pause, allowing Apple to resume sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 -- at least temporarily.
Over 263,000 shoppers have weighed in on this digital scale with a perfect rating.
Finding durable baggage that doesn't cost as much as a plane ticket can be tough. Save over $100 on our affordable Samsonite and American Tourister picks.
The 37-year-old will reportedly play a farewell game in his native Slovenia.
Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the biggest publicly traded companies in each state and Washington, D.C. based on market cap.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
In neighborhoods just north of Mexico City, the Volkswagen Beetle—the old Volkswagen Beetle—represents more than transportation; it's a lifestyle choice. Out of series production for 20 years (although it was succeeded for a time by a much more modern New Beetle), the classic version lives on in select places. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in 2003 the last Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, in Puebla, which had opened in 1964 and was long an object of pride for the Mexican people.
Illinois AD Josh Whitman says the university was not aware of a rape allegation against Shannon until an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.
Score huge savings on a smart thermostat, Crocs clogs, luxe sheets and more.
'This magical potion also thickened my hair,' said one of the wonder-worker's 16,500+ five-star fans.