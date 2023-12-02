SoCal sergeant wounded in deadly shoout with suspect
A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was airlifted to a trauma center following a deadly shootout on Friday. The incident happened at an ARCO gas station near Amethyst and Bear Valley Roads around 1:43 p.m., according to SBSD. Deputies received calls that a man armed with a gun was threatening a customer. She locked herself in the bathroom as a store clerk called the authorities. A sheriff’s sergeant was the first to arrive at the scene. The suspect immediately began firing at the deputy, striking him multiple times, officials said. The deputy returned gunfire during the shootout, eventually killing the suspect. KTLA's Rick Chambers reports on Dec. 1, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/san-bernardino-county-sheriffs-deputy-hospitalized-after-shootout/