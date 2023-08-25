SoCal Spotlight: Exploring Yorba Linda
KCAL News reporter Sheba Turk is in Yorba Linda, which is known as the land of gracious living and has consistently ranked as one of the best small cities in America.
KCAL News reporter Sheba Turk is in Yorba Linda, which is known as the land of gracious living and has consistently ranked as one of the best small cities in America.
The chair of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors said 'we need to do more' now that a pandemic-era safety net is due to expire in September.
Your credit can have a positive or negative effect on your auto insurance rates. Here’s what to know so you can save money on your premiums.
Chicago sued the Korean automakers, hoping to force action on what has become a growing vehicle theft issue in the city.
Rumors have swirled from the start that cheating was a factor in Kevin and Christine Costner's divorce. It's now being addressed in the latest court filings.
YouTube this week put out a new video meant to address creators' questions over its short-form video platform, YouTube Shorts. The questions it answered ranged from how the algorithm for Shorts differs from long-form YouTube to what counts as a view as well as those that addressed other best practices for creators who want to maximize their potential on Shorts. While YouTube didn't necessarily give away its secret sauce by publishing the algorithm details, as TikTok and Instagram have done, it did offer some high-level insights aimed at guiding creators making videos for Shorts.
"It's harder to tell if someone is queer nowadays. That's the goal of liberation."
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
The new Living Vehicle HD24 travel trailer is a smaller, lighter alternative to the HD30 that nonetheless offers a long list of features.
More than 38,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
Amazon is running a sale on several Intel-powered gaming laptops. One model of the budget-friendly Acer Nitro 5 has dropped to its lowest price ever, while you can save up to 40 percent on Razer Blade laptops.
It's called the J-Travel Pillow and it's maybe the best invention since the actual airplane.
Former President Trump tweeted for the first time in more than two years on Thursday night, breaking a long silence on the platform, now known as X, that persisted into Elon Musk's chaotic takeover. Trump's first tweet since January 8, 2021 came after he was booked in an Atlanta jail on Thursday for 13 felony charges related to election interference in the state of Georgia. The former president, who is seeking reelection in 2024, tweeted shortly after his mugshot went public, an unusual and historic moment that continues to reverberate on social media.
The Aces are 30-4 with six more games to go.
TikTok girlies are sharing their adorably personalized tin trinket boxes. The post TikTok girlies are making adorable trinket boxes out of old Altoids tins: ‘Taking this as my sign to make one’ appeared first on In The Know.
A majority of Americans agree with striking actors that it's a "bad idea" to use AI digital replicas in movies and TV shows.
2022's best cable organizing clips, ties and boxes to solve your wire woes.
Top picks from Arlo, Eufy, Ring and more, all designed to keep an eye on your doorstep.
WWE executive Triple H announced he was informed of the news by the father of Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda.