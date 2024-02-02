SoCal suspect arrested after driving wrong way on freeway in stolen U-Haul truck

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a U-Haul truck and driving the wrong way on a San Bernardino County freeway.

The suspect was identified as David Robert Sikora, 37, according to the Victorville Police Station.

On Jan. 31, officers received reports of a stolen box truck from a local U-Haul business. The next day, the stolen truck was spotted near Seventh Street and La Paz in Victorville.

Sikora was seen driving the wrong way on surface streets before entering the southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway, also driving the wrong way, authorities said.

The stolen truck was eventually ditched along a freeway on-ramp near the Mojave Drive exit.

A witness told arriving officers Sikora was seen running into a nearby convenience store. He was eventually located and taken into custody.

Sikora was arrested on charges of evading police, vehicle theft, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Victorville Police at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

