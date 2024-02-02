SoCal teen arrested as alleged 'serial swatter'
A Lancaster teen is being termed a "serial swatter" allegedly responsible for hundreds of false threats throughout the country, according to court documents.
A Lancaster teen is being termed a "serial swatter" allegedly responsible for hundreds of false threats throughout the country, according to court documents.
A new report alleges that special counsel Jack Smith’s team of investigators questioned witnesses in the classified documents investigation about a “hidden room” and a locked closet at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and country club that they did not search in their 2022 raid of the property.
The U.K. government is taking too "narrow" a view of AI safety and risks falling behind in the AI goldrush, according to a report released today. The report, published by the parliamentary House of Lords' Communications and Digital Committee, follows a months-long evidence-gathering effort involving input from a wide gamut of stakeholders including big tech companies, academia, venture capitalists, media, and government. Among the key findings from the report was that the government should refocus its efforts on more near-term security and societal risks posed by large language models (LLMs) such as copyright infringement and misinformation, rather than becoming too concerned about apocalyptic scenarios and hypothetical existential threats, which it says are "exaggerated."
When teens are blowing their allowance on (or begging for) "it" items like Stanley tumblers or skin care, what should parents do?
Neither of the players in this trade has played a minute this season.
Here's what you can do to manage medical bills and the stress they can cause.
Continued signs of strength in the labor market are considered essential by many economists in order for the Federal Reserve to achieve a so-called soft landing.
The USWNT captain spoke to The Athletic about American fans and how they compare to other nation's fans.
Google has implemented an early access generative AI feature to Maps that allows users to speak to the app using conversational language. You can use the tool to discover new places along your route or just when exploring a new town.
“I wanted to challenge myself, because Griselda Blanco is such a complex character,” Vergara said.
Ohtani is one of the most valuable assets in sports from a marketing and cultural perspective, but there are some surprising ways the Dodgers won't benefit from having him in the lineup.
Snap is recalling all of its Pixy drones after four reports of its batteries overheating, according to the company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Polygon Labs, the team focused on building the layer-2 blockchain Polygon, has laid off 60 employees, or about 19% of its staff, according to a post published Thursday by CEO Marc Boiron. Polygon Labs is the entity that helps build out the blockchain’s ecosystem. Boiron said the team’s growth during the last crypto bull market “diluted” the qualities it wanted in its employees.
Looking to save some serious cash on things like grills, electronics, mattresses, tires and more? Check out these fantastic Presidents' Day deals!
Cloud has spent her entire eight-year WNBA career with the Washington Mystics.
But a large number of Republican and Republican-leaning voters already think the opposite.
The brother-and-sister founding team of Drs. Max and Sara Marquart started the Munich-based company to create a sustainable alternative to cocoa. The idea behind the name change was that “there is no Planet B,” due to climate change and other environmental threats to the cocoa producing industry, Max Marquart told TechCrunch. The climate woes have resulted in chocolate prices hitting a 45-year high in 2023, with cocoa bean futures trading at $4,362 per tonne, up 84% from 2022.
Tesla has been sued by 25 California counties alleging the automaker has repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at facilities throughout the state. The lawsuit was filed after months of settlement talks apparently fell apart. The complaint, filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court, states that Tesla improperly labeled and disposed of materials like "lead acid batteries and other batteries," paints, brake fluid, aerosols, antifreeze, acetone, diesel fuel and more at its production and service facilities throughout the state.
Chris Collins made sure to stop and shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and others while being escorted off the court on Wednesday night.
During today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing focused on kids' online safety, X CEO Linda Yaccarino downplayed the social network's reach among younger users, when she noted that less than 1% of the app's U.S. users were teens ages 13 through 17. When Elon Musk acquired Twitter, which has since rebranded as X, the U.S. was its largest market, ahead of Japan, India, Brazil and others. Speaking at an event last fall, Musk claimed the network overall had grown to 550 million monthly active users, though it wasn't clear if his calculations included fake accounts, like bots and spammers.
More than 11,000 customers have given the growth and thickening treatment a flawless five stars.