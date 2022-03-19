🌱 SoCal Things To Do + Oceanside Stealth Amazon Warehouse Plans?

Up and at 'em, Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Let's get you started this Saturday with everything you need to know going on around our area.

First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy. High: 67 Low: 51.

🏡 Are you a local real estate agent? Let us help you generate leads, build your brand in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton and stand apart from the competition. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top five stories in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton today:

Patch has rounded up fun, interesting and entertaining events throughout Southern California — from the southernmost part of San Diego, through Orange and Riverside counties, to the beaches and valleys in Los Angeles. Whether you opt for an activity close to home or a mini day trip, see what's slated this weekend from Saturday, March 19 to Sunday, March 20. (Patch) The City of Oceanside was at one point referred to as 'Ocean-slime.' But now, new resorts and trendy restaurants are filling downtown and home prices are rising at a more rapid rate than other coastal cities. Some residents say those changes are gentrifying Oceanside and killing the last affordable coastal city in San Diego County.Oceanside has long been a unique city for its affordability, said Zach Cordner, who curated the ‘Oceanside Unfiltered’ exhibit at the Oceanside Museum of Art. The exhibit aims to showcase a candid view of Oceanside’s places and individuals that often go unnoticed. (KPBS) Will Oceanside get a stealth Amazon warehouse? Will the wave park ever be built? The Oceanside city council torpedoed the Amazon warehouse in August after neighbors said the 24/7 distribution warehouse would create a round-the-clock menagerie of noise, traffic and light from trucks and the warehouse. Some insiders wonder if a new under-the-radar development now winding its way through city channels is actually a second attempt by Amazon to secure a beachhead in Oceanside. (San Diego Reader) New Village Arts and Oceanside Theatre Company are collaborating on the opening of the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical “Into the Woods.” The 1986 musical about disillusioned fairy tale characters searching for their happily ever will be presented at OTC’s home location, the Sunshine Brooks Theatre in Oceanside, while New Village’s theater space is being renovated this spring. The show previews on March 18 and the Opening Night is on March 26. (The San Diego Union-Tribune) In his Fine City column, Jesse Marx visited the predominantly low-income Latino neighborhood of Crown Heights in Oceanside. After the school district cut buses a couple years ago, parents began turning to a private, informal network of drivers who offered rides to and from the classroom — for a price. Those costs are now eating into the already-modest budgets of many families.For years, officials have said the school bus cuts were necessary because the district was veering off a fiscal cliff. But in effect, Marx writes, the cost of school transportation today is being passed down to people who can least afford it. (Voice of San Diego)

Story continues

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

Spring Weekend & Tractor Rides at Mellano Farm Stand (10:30 AM)

Free Family Mini Photo Sessions in Oceanside! (9:00 AM)

From my notebook:

MainStreet Oceanside: Our spring tasting event is back and sweeter than ever! Experience the sweeter side of Oceanside at Mother’s Day Is Sweet! On Wednesday, May 4, from 3-6 p.m., treat Mom to an afternoon of dessert and craft beverage tasting at Sweet Stops throughout #downtownoceanside while you shop for her and make her day. Bring the whole family and enjoy mobile scavenger hunt fun and sweets while you walk. Tickets for this walkable downtown shopping experience are limited ( Facebook )

Nextdoor Neighbor, Versailles: "Ukraine help - I feel really bad for this war in Ukraine , Russia, we have it so good here !!! But giving over 800 million in aide, etc I am all about on helping let's not get into war!!!! It's their war not ours!!!!! And Russians you wi..." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Seaside District: "Hello neighbors I'm still looking for my best friend Balto. - He's white and beige with gray.He has greenish hazel eyes and a puffy squirrel tail.He's been missing since Sept 9 2021.Please if anyone has found or seen him please text m..." (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Oceanside Adventures - Daily, Year-Round Whale and Dolphin Tours — (Visit website)

Institute of Healthcare - Become an EMT in just 4 - 8 weeks — (Visit Website)

Flourish + Live Well - Get 20% off CBD gummies— (Visit website)

Add your business here for FREE

Crystal Ball Pelicans On The Pier: Oceanside Photo Of The Day

Events:

Thrive Healthy Marriage Class (March 19)

Spring Weekend & Tractor Rides at Mellano Farm Stand (March 19)

Robert John & The Wreck Modern Country Rock Plus Filmspeed Alternative Rock (March 19)

Spring Weekend & Tractor Rides at Mellano Farm Stand (March 20)

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

Add your event

Job listings:

Loving the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.frost@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Saturday. I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with your next update!

— Lisa Frost

About me: I am the Community Publisher for the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch and love sharing all things Oceanside. It's a privilege to help locals and those visiting our incredible and diverse city stay informed about local news, people, and the stories that shape our community. Explore all that Patch has to offer Oceansider's:



Questions? Concerns? Comments? You have my full attention at lisa.frost@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch