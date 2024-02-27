SoCal vigil honors nonbinary teen who died after school fight in O

Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald is in Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and joined by friend of the show Nate Tice to dive into expectations and prospects to watch over the weekend. The duo kick off the show by discussing the Combine and the news that the top quarterbacks will not be participating in much of the testing, which leads into a deep dive on Jayden Daniels as a prospect and what makes him unique (and what is holding him back as a prospect). Charles and Nate go back and forth on some prospects who could significantly boost their draft stock with a good week. Later, Charles and Nate discuss the imploding running back market and why many high-end RBs won't see big contracts this offseason. The duo finish off the show by answering questions from viewers, including on J.J. McCarthy, the wide receiver draft class, the Atlanta Falcons, Mario Kart, Michael Penix and more.