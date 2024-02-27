SoCal vigil honors nonbinary teen who died after school fight in O
A vigil was held in Hollywood to honor Nex Benedict, a nonbinary teen who died one day after an altercation with other students in Oklahoma.
Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student has died a day after being physically assaulted by a group of students. LGBTQ+ advocates point to a 'cycle of hate' in school and legislation
