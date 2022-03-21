🌱 SoCal Weekend News Round-Up + NCTD Bus Driver Shortage

Get on up, Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Let's get you all caught up to start this Monday, March 21 off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and pleasant. High: 70 Low: 46.

Here are the top four stories in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton today:

Took a break from the news this weekend? Not to worry, we've rounded up some of the stories you missed in SoCal on Saturday and Sunday including the latest on the sheriff's helicopter that crashed in the Angeles National Forest. But before we jump into the Southland's top stories, Golden State residents should know that the state is concluding the driest wet season — the January through March period — in at least a century, water officials said Friday. (San Diego Patch) The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals has increased to 203, up three from Saturday, according to the latest state data out Sunday. The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by three to 35. Available ICU beds increased by 29 to 272. The latest numbers come two days after local health officials reported 659 new positive COVID tests and no additional fatalities linked to the virus, bringing the county's cumulative totals to 747,174 cases and 5,138 deaths, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency. (City News Service) A shortage of bus drivers will force the North County Transit District to temporarily reduce the frequency of service on its busiest Breeze routes beginning April 3. Times between buses on the routes will go from 15 to 20 minutes apart to one bus every 30 minutes, said Chris Orlando, chief of planning, marketing and communications for the district.“We hope to restore service as staffing levels normalize in the coming months,” Orlando said at the transit district’s board meeting last week. Up to 50 trips a day will be temporarily canceled. (San Diego Union-Tribune) A former San Diego-area substitute teacher and Boy Scouts instructor who pleaded guilty to having thousands of images and videos of child pornography on his computer was sentenced this week to 16 months in state prison. Andrew Jared Primes, 32, must also register as a sex offender for life following his guilty plea last month to a child pornography possession charge. He previously worked for the Poway Unified School District and San Dieguito Union High School District, and served as an instructor for the Boys Scouts of America Fiesta Island Summer Camp, police said. (Coast News)

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

OHS Department Meeting - Oceanside High (3:25 PM)

Coomber Craft Wines Oceanside - Live Music with Jimmy and Enrique (5:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Oceanside Police : October 2005, Oceanside resident Nicole Sinkule was killed in her sleep by her then bf Eric Marum. In November 2021, he has been granted parole. OPD Sgt Garcia sat down w @NancyGrace to share the fight to keep Nicole's killer behind bars. Listen herehttps://bit.ly/3qgusJh (Twitter)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Jeffries Ranch: "Anyone have a recommendation on who to call if a rodent (deceased) has managed to get stuck in the ventilation system in a truck. - Asking for a friend. (Cannot reach to just pull it out)Many thanks" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, River Ranch: "Hello! - I have a ton of moving boxes of all sizes to give away. 95% of the boxes are new (purchased from Home Depot) and used only once. All are clean and in really good condition. I also have tons of bubble wrap & paper. Let me know if..." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Tri-City: "Has anyone seen a black blue nose pit around College Boulevard and thunder Drive he's about to be one year if anyone has any information please contact us he's friendly he has never bit no one he's not aggressive. - 200$ reward" (Nextdoor)

King of the Missions: Oceanside Photo Of The Day



Events:

