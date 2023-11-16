SoCal woman found with thousands of dollars worth of stolen luxury handbags

A Southern California woman was arrested she was allegedly found with thousands of dollars worth of stolen luxury handbags.

The suspect was identified as Karla Sunceri, 51, a Mission Hills resident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sunceri was identified as the alleged operator of a crime fence involving high-end designer handbags, police said.

A “fence” is defined by police as “an individual or group of individuals who purchase stolen retail merchandise from those who commit smash-and-grab robberies and organized retail thefts and then sells the stolen merchandise at seemingly legitimate businesses, swap meets, or online.”

On Nov. 1, Sunceri was tracked down and a search warrant was issued at her home in the 15700 block of McKeever Street.

During the search, authorities discovered over 50 stolen designer purses in the suspect’s home. Most of the stolen luxury handbags were taken in residential burglaries throughout Southern California, police said.

Photos of the seized handbags show a variety of styles and designer brands including Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Chanel, Burberry, and more. The purses included shoulder bags, crossbody purses, large totes, clutches and more.

A woman was arrested for allegedly operating a crime fence that involved stolen luxury handbags throughout Southern California. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Photos from the scene show two clear bags stuffed with $50 and $100 bills that were also seized.

Sunceri was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property. She was booked at the Van Nuys Jail and was later released under the new Zero Bail policy, which eliminates a cash bail system for all except for the most serious crimes.

Authorities are attempting to locate the owners of the purses as the investigation remains ongoing.

Nearly $200,000 worth of stolen items discovered in L.A. bust

Anyone with information about this case can call LAPD Detective Campos at 213-486-6958. The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

