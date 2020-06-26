SoCalGas Employees Lead Drive to Supply Hygiene Items to Families in Need through Children's Fund of San Bernardino County

SoCalGas company employees line up to give hygiene items, infant care items and other basics to families in need in San Bernardino County

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) employees today held a contactless donation drive-up event for the Children's Fund of San Bernardino County to deliver hygiene and infant care items as well as gift cards for children and families in need. The organization will distribute these items to agencies and nonprofits that serve children experiencing poverty, abuse, and neglect. Photos and videos from today's event are available here.

"SoCalGas and our employees are pleased to support Children's Fund with this event and to help our communities stay strong during an unprecedented time," said Kristine Scott, senior public affairs manager at SoCalGas. "Now, more than ever, it is critical that we support our communities in need. With the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of individuals and families struggling with homelessness on the rise, we know that the incredible mission of the Children's Fund is crucial, and we are proud to be a community partner and see our employees stepping up to support this effort."

"The timing couldn't be better for this donation drive," said Dr. Ciriaco "Cid" Pinedo, president and CEO of Children's Fund. "These are critical times when people have lost their jobs or had their hours reduced, and they need assistance meeting basic needs like hygiene items and baby necessities. In a county where one in four children live in poverty, this support is needed now more than ever." He adds, "We would like to thank the employees of SoCalGas for their generosity and support."

For today's drive, donors could purchase hygiene and infant care items such as diapers, baby lotion, shampoo, conditioner, face coverings and drugstore gift cards to drop off at Children's Fund.

Children's Fund is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1986, and serving the county of San Bernardino whose mission is to give vulnerable children support, opportunity, and hope by breaking destructive cycles through community partnerships. The organization works with more than 80 agencies and nonprofit organizations to provide children in need with shelter, medical care, counseling, rental assistance for families and much more.

Last year, Children's Fund served over 66,000 children. The organization distributed nearly 3,000 new clothing and hygiene products, donated over 43,000 holiday gifts, and gave over 2,700 children new beds and bedding thanks in part to community partners like SoCalGas.

SoCalGas is a longtime supporter of Children's Fund, having collaborated with the organization since 2000.

Since March, SoCalGas has donated more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations to support the region's workforce, feed the hungry, provide bill assistance to customers, and more as part of its COVID-19 recovery efforts. For more information on SoCalGas' response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.socalgas.com/coronavirus .

About Children's Fund

Founded in 1986 by the Honorable Patrick Morris, the late Jack H. Brown, and Co-founder A. Gary Anderson, Children's Fund is a nonprofit whose mission is giving our vulnerable children support, opportunity, and hope by breaking destructive cycles through community partnerships. Last year, Children's Fund provided more than 66,000 services to children in need in San Bernardino County and since its inception has facilitated over 1.7 million points of service to children and families. For more information on Children's Fund or to learn how you can give a child hope for brighter tomorrows, go to www.childrensfund.org or call 909.379.0000.