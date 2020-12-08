SoCalGas Sponsors Sowing Seeds for Life Holiday Pantry - Providing Food, Toys & Gift Cards for Over 2,000 Families

Those in need are invited to the drive-up pantry event at the Pomona Fairplex on December 9 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to receive much-needed holiday items

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) will join non-profit organizations Sowing Seeds for Life (SSFL), and Seva Circle along with California State Senator Connie M. Leyva in support of Sowing Seeds for Life's 14th Annual Holiday Pantry drive-up event on December 9. SoCalGas has given SSFL a $10,000 grant for holiday necessities for those in need. The first 2,000 vehicles to arrive at the Holiday Pantry at the Pomona Fairplex (1101 W. McKinley Ave. Gate 17) between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. will receive an allotment of food, toys, a gift card and other holiday items.

"For families going through tough times, the hardest part can sometimes be not being able to give your kids what they'd like for the holidays. I'm glad that SoCalGas can help alleviate that a little bit," said Bob Cruz, regional public affairs manager at SoCalGas. "We are proud to partner with Sowing Seeds for Life, California State Senator Connie Leyva and Seva Circle to support families in the communities we serve. It's important for us to help out our friends and neighbors, now more than ever."

"We must work together to uplift our spirits during these trying times and ensure that everyone affected by COVID-19 gets the support they need," said California State Senator Connie M. Leyva. "I am happy to join the ongoing work of Sowing Seeds for Life; their 14-year commitment along with SoCalGas's generous contribution will continue bring food and toys to the families from LA and San Bernardino County."

"By the end of this year, we will have served over 200,000 people which is almost double the number we serve annually," said Fran Robertson, executive director at Sowing Seeds for Life. "Our yearly holiday pantries have always been our major gift to the community, however, we feel this year it is more important than ever to show love and kindness to one another as hunger is afflicting 1 in 5 of our neighbors; everyone from babies to grandparents are struggling. The need is so vast and ongoing thus, we are more grateful than ever for the incredible support of our amazing sponsors such as SoCalGas, State Senator Connie Leyva and Seva Circle who have helped us to make this event bigger and better than ever."

Sowing Seeds for Life is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization incorporated in 2005 whose mission is to provide food for the hungry, respond to emergencies for those in need, and to eliminate hunger in the communities in which we serve. From distribution to 100 families in December of 2007, the organization has grown and now serves over 7,000 people and families in the Los Angeles and Inland Valley areas every month.

SoCalGas has been a community partner of Sowing Seeds for Life since 2014.

Since March, SoCalGas has donated more than $3.2 million to nonprofit organizations for COVID-19 recovery efforts, including supporting the region's workforce, feeding the hungry, providing bill assistance to customers, and more. The company has provided COVID-19 relief grants to more than 200 nonprofit organizations throughout its service territory during this time. For more information on SoCalGas's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.socalgas.com/coronavirus.

Event Info:
Date: December 9
Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Pomona Fairplex - 1101 W. McKinley Ave. Gate 17 Pomona, CA 91768
Details: This is a drive-up pantry so please stay inside of your vehicle, wear a mask at all times and follow the posted signs. The first 2,000 vehicles will receive holiday cheer that includes lots of food, toys (or gift card while supplies last) and of course greetings from Santa.

About Sowing Seeds for Life

Established in 2005, our mission is to provide food for the hungry, respond to emergencies for those in need and to eliminate hunger in the communities in which we serve. It is our goal to serve our communities with dignity and respect.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that mission, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2015 through 2019, the company invested nearly $7 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

